Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix To Keep Custody Of Pup Shared With Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix isn’t the only lucky one after dodging the bullet known as Tom Sandoval. The Vanderpump Rules star managed to escape a relationship with a guy whose singing voice should only be heard in the presence of a licensed psychologist. Now she’s out in Seattle filming a Lifetime movie and about to live her best life while Tom finds out the fabric of society is complex and thinks he blew it.

The other winner in the Scandoval debacle is the pup shared between Tom and Ariana. Longtime viewers know Ariana has many friends within the animal kingdom and Tom is only friends with his mirror. Sadly, Pump Rules fans watched Ariana lose her best friend, pup Charlotte York during the filming of Season 10. Thankfully, she still has her dog Mya Moon, and she’ll be keeping her after the recent break-up.

According to Page Six, Ariana is getting full custody of Mya. Despite the fact Mya was a mutual adoption between Ariana and Sandoval, the general consensus is she would do better staying with Ariana. Mya is currently thankful she no longer has to walk through clouds of Marlboro Light smoke and what I’m sure would be a toxic mix of Axe Body Spray and patchouli.

Sources told People, “They got the dog together, but Ariana is more of a dog person. It’s more Ariana’s than Tom’s. I can’t see her letting Tom take the dog or giving it away.” Also, Mya has no desire to listen to conversations between Tom and someone who probably thinks Macbeth is an order off the McDonald’s dollar menu.

Another insider added, “It’s her dog, and she plans on keeping it.” Mya was adopted by Ariana and Tom in 2020. She even has her own Instagram account. Recently Mya unfollowed Sandoval’s Insta, so I’m guessing that’s her official statement on the issue.

It’s unlikely Tom will make any fuss about Ariana keeping the pup. He has more pressing issues, like buying an all-black wardrobe for his villain era and finding stealthy ways to appear taller than his new girlfriend.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]