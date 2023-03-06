Ariana Madix Is “Blindsided” By Tom Sandoval’s Affair With Raquel Leviss

We are four episodes into Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules and this cast will not rest until we have fully rebooted the franchise! I am here for it completely.

According to Page Six, Ariana Madix is devastated over her break up with Tom Sandoval following his cheating scandal with castmate Raquel Leviss. An insider labeled Ariana as “heartbroken” after learning her friend and longtime boyfriend have been “communicating inappropriately for months.” Somehow, I feel this is just the tip of the iceberg for Tom. The company this man keeps is problematic AF.

“Ariana was blindsided by the cheating,” a source told the outlet. They added that Ari had “no idea there were any issues” in her relationship and that she and Tommy have been “affectionate in public recently.”

Sources have also shared that Ariana and Raquel have been “hanging out” a lot recently. Ariana has been supportive of Raquel after she ended her engagement to James Kennedy at the Season 9 reunion filming in 2021. The source says Ariana feels “betrayed by her friend.”

It’s been reported that Ariana learned about the “full-on affair” on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, following a show by Tom’s cover band. This is why I stay inside.

In response to the news breaking, Ariana has deactivated her social media accounts. Her brother, Jeremy Madix, took it upon himself to blast Tom and Raquel in the comments on James’ Instagram. He wrote that people who “social climb and [are] sooooo fake that they’re willing to s–t on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend.’”

Jeremy also called Sandoval a “try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringey band.” Okay, Jeremy can sit with us. He also claimed that Raquel “has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James.”

“Let’s all remember Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?” Ariana’s brother commented.

Page Six also confirmed that Bravo is filming the latest cast drama. “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana,” a production source stated.

[Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]