Andy Cohen Shares His Theory on Why Raquel Leviss Had Affair With Tom Sandoval

Andy Cohen recently shared his thoughts on why he thinks Raquel Leviss had an indefensible affair with Tom Sandoval. The affair was exposed during Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. The matter heard worldwide has been on the tips of everyone’s tongue since March 2023. Now that the VPR Season 10 finale has aired, fans are gearing up for an explosive three-part reunion, and everyone involved has much to say.

Andy Cohen believes Raquel let fame get to her head

TMZ caught up with Andy recently, and he delved into why he thinks Scandoval has been such a huge story.

“I think people feel like they know them, I think infidelity is something that a lot of people are interested in and maybe have, you know, a relationship with, and also, I think that the idea that it happened with Ariana’s best friend, I think it makes it all very dramatic and shocking,” he said. “But it’s real.”

Some watchers have voiced their confusion about why this affair is such a big deal. After all, most of the Vanderpump Rules cast have all displayed unethical behavior.

“This isn’t the first cheating scandal of Vanderpump Rules. It won’t be the last. But it is certainly the biggest and it’s resonated the most with the most amount of people,” he continued. However, he does hope Ariana Madix will “get her happy ending.”

During his appearance on Chicks in the Office, the Bravo exec shared his feelings on Raquel’s Pump Rules’ journey.

“[Raquel] was barely on the show. Maybe two seasons ago or more she was having a puppy party. That was her first kind of event that she was having on the show. She was very upset cuz none of the girls wanted to come. They’re like, ‘We’re not coming to your f-ing puppy party,’” he said.

Ultimately, Raquel “somehow got the attention of two of the principals, Sandoval and [Tom Schwartz], who are both paying her all this attention.”

With that, “… she’s in the mix in a very big way, so is there a part of you that could consider that maybe she became intoxicated by now being a principal on this show and being considered as such,” he continued. “Maybe she became intoxicated by being such a part of the show and maybe that made her lose her sense of herself.”

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

