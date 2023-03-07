Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Defends Herself After She’s Likened To Raquel Leviss For Eddie Cibrian And Brandi Glanville Affair

If any of you have been paying attention the last few days, then you’ve likely been blown away by the amount of drama among the Vanderpump Rules cast. Just a few days ago, we were all so happy, enjoying Pump Rules Season 10, when out of nowhere, viewers and fans were HIT with this major scandal. Or should I say: Scandoval?

Yep, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been caught being lowdown, dirty, dirty dogs. After ten years of what Tom led viewers to believe was a solid and steady relationship, it’s all seemingly coming crashing down. An insider shared, “It’s true that they split and cameras are rolling.” The source continued, “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana.”

And this includes Raquel’s (former) bestie, Scheana Shay. Apparently, the two had a really heated conversation after their appearance on Watch What Happens Live. After the taping, Leviss admitted to having a seven-month-long affair with Sandoval.

According to Us Weekly, even though Scheana is clearly Team Ariana, some trolls are giving her a hard time for her own scandal back in the day.

“Always got your back! #TeamAriana,” Scheana captioned an Instagram picture of Scheana with Ariana. One hater brought up Scheana’s past scandal involving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian. “Wonder who had @brandiglanville’s [back], So quick to team up but let’s not forget you walked in [Raquel’s] shoes,” the user wrote.

However, that didn’t sit well with the reality star, who shot back. “I don’t recall having an affair with my best friends bf KNOWINGLY but go off!” she said.

Back in 2013, Scheana admitted to cheating with Eddie. She even had a sit-down with Brandi to discuss cheating with her husband in the back-door pilot of VPR.

I can’t say I’m surprised Tom would do this to Ariana because he has always been pretty unbearable on Vanderpump Rules. Although both situations are terrible, Tom is LOW for this. However, I had high hopes and strong feelings for Raquel and her placement in this group. But now, it looks like that may be thrown out the window.

