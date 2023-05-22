Jax Taylor Empathizes With Tom Schwartz: ‘He’s Dealing With Enough’

Tom Schwartz’s discomfort during the Vanderpump Rules finale was palpable. In the most gentle way possible, in a manner that only Schwartz could deliver, he voiced his concerns to Tom Sandoval about the public backlash of his cheating on Ariana Madix. All the while, having to literally provide the most hated man in America a shoulder to cry on.

There are the personal concerns about being lumped in as an accomplice to Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ romance. But also the financial problems of having opened a restaurant with someone the public want to cancel. For once, Schwartz really should have listened to his ex-wife Katie Maloney.

After the Season 10 finale aired, Schwartz introduced the public to his new dog. He posted a cute video of the pooch to his Instagram in a presumed bid to deflect public displeasure with a cute, furry animal. It’s clear, he’s hurting. But one VPR alum has come to his defense.

Jax thinks Schwartz should have given Sandoval a timeline to come clean to Ariana

Jax Taylor shared his thoughts on the May 16 episode of Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast. The former serial cheater thinks Schwartz should have taken a more firm hand when dealing with his Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner. He also took a shot at Sandoval’s band, Sandoval & The Most Extras.

“It’s a D-list band and a D-list bar,” Jax said. “It’s so not fair what he’s doing to Schwartz. [But] Schwartz should’ve said, ‘Hey listen, I’m gonna give you until Wednesday, and I’m gonna say something because not only is this gonna affect our friendship, this is gonna affect our business, our finances.’”

The former reality TV star revealed the extent to which Schwartz’s personal life is burdening him. He is in California with no support system.

“[Sandoval] put him between a rock and a hard place. And Schwartz is already dealing with enough,” Jax continued. “He’s got three brothers that are struggling with alcoholism. He’s got his dad, that’s in and out of the hospital. He’s got his mother, that lives in South Carolina, and his other family in Florida. I don’t know how he hasn’t had a stroke or a heart attack.”

Here’s what’s divided the public. Being, “very easily manipulated,” as Jax suggests, is no excuse for Schwartz’ lack of action. He knew about the affair for months. Yet let Sandoval set all the timelines and make false promises.

Hopefully the new dog functions as an emotional support animal as well.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

