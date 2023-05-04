Joe Giudice Appears To Take Shots at Joe and Melissa Gorga on Instagram

The family drama continues to brew on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. We’ve seen Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga go back and forth for a decade, and we’ve watched Joe Giudice and Joe Gorga duke it out too. And if that’s not enough, Gia Giudice has also gotten into the mix, and man, is she unafraid to voice her opinion.

Besides Teresa and Luis Ruelas‘ wedding drama, Tre and her group are now ready to discuss specific events that took place while she and Juicy Joe were serving their prison sentence. A while ago, Joe and Melissa hopped in front of a microphone on their podcast only to embarrass themselves once again. At the time, they claimed the Giudice children only had food because he and Melissa agreed to film.

“How about ‘Thank you?’ Because when she was in prison, Joe [Giudice] wasn’t working at all either. So they had no income. If we weren’t on the show, their kids would not still be living in that house and have food and have whatever they had,” Joey said, regarding the prison special Bravo filmed in 2015.

Joe Giudice seemingly shades the Gorgas

No doubt, Joe and Melissa’s comments left some people in an uproar. We’ve watched Tre’s kids, especially Gia, Miliana Giudice, and Gabriella Giudice, call them out during this season of the Real Housewives. According to the kids, they only saw their aunt and uncle when a camera and a check were dangling in front of their faces.

Teresa finally responded to her brother’s bogus claims on a recent podcast episode in March 2023. “If anything, we put food on their table. Let’s get that straight,” the RHONJ OG stated.

“My brother came to see me one time and guess why? The cameras were rolling. He got paid for it. I’m getting the chills out of saying that because that’s heart-wrenching. He came to see me one time.”

And although Juicy Joe no longer appears on the show in a regular capacity, that doesn’t mean he’s not involved in the drama. “Kids will always remember who showed up. Not who made a Facebook post or who texted once or twice a year. They will remember who bothered to rearrange their schedule, to make inconvenient choices, and who made them a priority,” he posted to his Instagram story.

There’s a possibility that Joe’s post has nothing to do with the Gorgas. However, based on this season’s storyline, I will bet it does. And with the Jersey reunion airing sometime soon, I hope Andy Cohen held everyone’s feet to the fire regarding this mess.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JOE’S INSTAGRAM STORY IS ABOUT JOE AND MELISSA GORGA? WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON? DO YOU THINK GIA SHOULD BE INVOLVED IN THE FAMILY’S DRAMA?