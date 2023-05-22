Stassi Schroeder’s Husband Condemns Tom Sandoval’s ‘Bad Acting’ in Pump Rules Finale

The finale was a highly anticipated event for Vanderpump Rules fans. It was the chance the cast could take Tom Sandoval to task for his vicious deception with Raquel Leviss. Nobody wanted to see Ariana Madix reeling from it all. But there was interest to see her ex-boyfriend squirm and deflect. If only to hold him accountable.

Unfortunately for all our expectations, the Sandoval & The Most Extras front man decided to blame Ariana for all his shortcomings. Was an apology even uttered during his conversation with her?

Besides all the deflection, the other notable moment was Sandoval’s histrionic panic attack in the presence of Lisa Vanderpump. This display evoked a few laughs on social media, as well as questions about the authenticity of his emotions. And one VPR alum was quick to call Sandoval out on his unconvincing meltdown.

‘Do less,’ Beau suggested

Beau Clark appeared on his wife, Stassi Schroeder’s, podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, to react to the Season 10 finale. Beau addressed Tom’s performance in the finale, which has been the topic of much discussion.

“I work in casting, so it’s like, I direct actors all the time. And I’m literally watching this, and all I can do is [think], ‘Do less,’” said Beau. His wife’s fan base reacted with laughter.

How can we quantify Sandoval’s level of poor acting? Beau suggested General Hospital. He said there are “bad actors” in the soap opera. And that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner wouldn’t even “get a job” on that set.

“It’s so bad,” Beau concluded. “He’s acting.”

Beau, who appeared with his now-wife on VPR Season 7, called the scene with Lisa as lacking “realism,” adding that he “felt nothing.”

The commercial casting professional imitated Sandoval’s meltdown, causing more laughter from the audience.

He joked, “It was so ridiculous and so bad. I feel nothing genuine.”

Of course, the finale is just an appetizer. The reunion is when emotions really heat up, including James Kennedy’s earthworm comment. What kind of façade will Sandoval present then?

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

