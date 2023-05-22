Tom Sandoval ‘Abused’ Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss According to Caroline Manzo

At this point, everyone has had something to say about Tom Sandoval and his deplorable affair with Raquel Leviss. From Andy Cohen to Candiace Dillard-Bassett, no one is taking the pressure off these two co-stars. And to make it worse for them, the mother of all mothers, Caroline Manzo, has jumped into the chat — and what she has to say isn’t pretty.

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale, fans finally saw Tom and Raquel’s affair blow up in their face after seven months of creeping around. Additionally, Ariana Madix, Tom’s ex-girlfriend of nearly a decade, didn’t let off the gas either. “I regret ever loving you,” she said to his face during an emotional scene. She also wished him dead when he asked her if she wanted anything, which was kinda hilarious.

Although Tom busted out the acting chops and gave viewers a few fake tears, it’s not enough to make people feel sorry for them. In fact, it’s the complete opposite.

Caroline Manzo takes aim at Sandoval

In a new interview with Page Six, Caroline revealed her feelings about Tom and his “weasel” ways.

“That is no kind of man,” she said. “He is a weasel. He is a snake,” she continued. “He abused all these women.”

If you’re familiar with the Real Housewives of New Jersey, you know Caroline cannot sit around and let bad behavior slide. She stated Tom could apologize on hands and knees, and she’d still kick him to the curb. “Little boy, go f–king home,” she said.

The story of how Tom and Raquel’s affair came to be is one of complete betrayal. Neither is innocent here, but Tom sleeping with his life partner’s best friend for nearly a year is flat-out wrong. However, it’s the cast of Vanderpump Rules we’re talking about here. Expecting any of them to make ethical decisions is a giant reach.

Although most viewers believe the affair is 50/50, according to Manzo, Tom has more responsibility in this fiasco.

“Let’s talk about the mindf–k that Tom did on both of them OK … He knew the relationship he was in, [but] we don’t know what he’s telling Raquel,” Caroline continued.

And as for Raquel, the RHONJ OG is letting her off the hook too easily, calling her “rotten” and saying, “Shame on you for not supporting your best friend.”

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

