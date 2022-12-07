Margaret Josephs Reveals Why She Left Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Early

It’s about damn time for Real Housewives of New Jersey to get back on my TV. I miss my Jorsey girls and their specific brand of chaos more than anything this time of year. Give me a sprinkle cookie and I can’t think of anything else.

Next season on RHONJ, Teresa Giudice will also be in bridezilla mode, even though she’ll always insist her love bubble with Luis Ruelas is stronger than ever. The royal Jersey wedding was not without its drama. As any fan might expect, the Gorgas couldn’t let Tre have one magical day without ruining it. Tre and her brother Joe Gorga are rarely at peace, but this was next-level.

Joey and Melissa Gorga thought they’d attempt to make a moment by skipping the biggest wedding in Real Housewives history. And their SISTER was the BRIDE, for crying out loud. It was a moment of clownery and the Gorgas have been spiraling ever since. Tre’s other cast members showed up to her wedding, even Margaret Josephs. The Marge somehow got an invite after questioning Luis and being on the receiving end of one of Tre’s table flips. Only in Jersey.

Marge didn’t stay at Tre’s wedding of the year until the last call, and according to Page Six, that was on purpose. Margaret showed up during a live taping of the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast with Evan Real and Danny Murphy to spill some tea about the wedding everyone has questions about. Rather than explaining what Tre’s leaning tower of weave hairdo looked like in person, she explained why she left early.

Long story short, it comes down to the Gorgas. “I wanted to be supportive of Teresa, but Melissa and Joe weren’t there,” Margaret explained. “I’m so close with them, and I couldn’t dance the night away knowing my close friends are not doing well.” Marge loves playing the fence and defending the Gorgas, which is pretty embarrassing. You best believe if I snagged Ramona Singer’s invite to Tre’s wedding, they’d be dragging me off the dance floor and forcing me to leave. But Marge loves to try to have a moment, but it’s getting BORING.

Luis and Tre have denounced the Gorgas, even though Luis always wants to come out as the good guy. It’s why he’s even kissing Joe Giudice’s butt throughout this whole thing even though he’s barely involved. Luis is playing his game and it’s working in Tre’s world. It’s obvious there will be another split in the RHONJ universe next season, and I’m counting down the days until we finally get to watch it go down.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MARGE’S REASONING FOR LEAVING TERESA’S WEDDING EARLY? DO YOU THINK MARGE IS RIGHT FOR STAYING LOYAL TO THE GORGAS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]