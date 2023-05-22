Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Want to ‘Pile On’ Tom Sandoval

Lisa Vanderpump revealed she has no plans to kick Tom Sandoval while he’s down — even if he deserves it. The Vanderpump Rules finale showed an unrelenting Vanderpump as she sat down with Tom to discuss his months-long affair with his partner, Ariana Madix’s best friend, Raquel Leviss.

Cast members, including Ariana, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, and James Kennedy, were vocal throughout the episode about their zero interest in remaining friends with either Sandoval or Leviss following the scandal. Consequently, fans are curious about what that means for the series moving forward since they were a massive part of this season’s biggest storyline.

Despite their fake apologies and attempts at reconciliation, the others aren’t buying it. Well, maybe one person.

Lisa is hopeful for Tom’s future

In a new interview with E! News, Lisa said she refuses to give up on Tom despite his unforgivable mistake.

“I didn’t take sides with Tom, I definitely condemned what he did,” she said. “You know, I can’t write him off as a person because he had an affair. The way he handled it, yes, of course.”

Lisa’s support of Tom doesn’t come as a shock to those familiar with the show. She has received backlash for going too easy on Sandoval, and to her critics, she let their complaints roll off her back. “… can’t keep everybody happy all the time,” she said.

However, pleasing her fans doesn’t seem to be her first priority in this situation.

“That’s not what I’m not trying to do,” she explained. “I’m trying to tell the truth. Also, I feel like a mother to some of these children. So, when he’s been lambasted by the whole world, what am I going to do pile on? No, I’m going to try and have a modicum of — not empathy, I don’t have empathy — but a modicum of hope. Maybe for the future.”

Seeing Raquel and Tom on Season 11 of VPR is looking unlikely. But we’ve seen miracles happen on Bravo.

“It’s going to be complicated,” Lisa shared. “But Vanderpump Rules has never been a fairy tale. Let’s be honest.”

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

