Kristen Doute Predicts ‘Dark Truth’ Will Come Out About James Kennedy

We can all agree that James Kennedy came out as Vanderpump Pump’s “number one guy in the group” simply by proxy of Tom Sandoval’s ruthless affair with Raquel Leviss. Tom Schwartz fell out of favor as well due to his inaction on the matter, though he knew that his bestie was cheating on Ariana Madix for months. Jax Taylor has been off the show since 2020. So, it’s more like James was the last man standing.

Surely, all of James past behavior can’t be swept under the rug. That raging intensity complemented by slick one-liners has only been diluted in recent seasons. Also, his angelic new girlfriend Ally Lewber has given him a fresh start. But if Jax is looking good in comparison to Sandoval, James certainly can as well.

But James’ ex-girlfriend, and VPR alum favorite Kristen Doute doesn’t think he’s out of the woods yet. Nor can he suppress his poor behavior forever. Ally, take note.

James’ “good guy” act “won’t last”

Kristen went so far as to call James’ current status as a “good guy” act during an appearance on the May 29 episode of the Good Guys podcast.

“I am close with everybody that is an OG cast member,” Kristen said of her VPR connections. “So that does not include James Kennedy. And I mean, currently, I am obviously not friends with Tom Sandoval. That is a hard no.”

Kristen explained the perspective that has given rise to the lauded James Kennedy of Season 10. She continued, “It’s not gonna last long. He can ride the wave this season, because why is he the number one guy in the group? Because he’s the only one not screwing up this particular season? Wow, congratulations you’re a grown man and you have one good summer of not messing up as badly as everybody else. The truth always comes out … no matter how long it takes.”

As much as Kristen’s response elicits a chuckle, she did hint that the skeletons in James’ closest are, “a little dark.”

Catch the next installment of the Vanderpump Rules reunion June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT “SKELETONS” TO YOU THINK KRISTEN IS REFERRING TO? DO YOU WANT KRISTEN BACK ON THE SHOW? HOW WOULD JAMES REACT IF SHE DID RETURN?