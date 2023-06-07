Pump Rules Reunion Twist: Scandoval Timeline Will ‘Evolve’

How much more Scandoval can you stomach? Have Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ heartless actions been completely exposed yet? The Vanderpump Rules reunion will air its final part tonight and it has been the most intense in the series’ history.

Fans of the show think they’ve seen it all, but, it turns out that there is more to come. Of course, the reunion filmed at the end of March, and the VPR cast have done many interviews and podcasts since then. A lot has been said between then and now. But one Bravo producer hints that there is an angle to the affair that hasn’t been mentioned at all before.

Revelations left our “heads spinning”

Producer Alex Baskin gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter on June 6 and teased a bombshell “twist” that no one, not even Lala Kent, predicted.

“You can expect to learn a lot,” Alex told the publication. “What made this reunion different than any other was that we, as a production, had no idea what was going to happen. Usually we have some sense. There’s great anticipation for Raquel to come out [in part 3]. I will say that whatever anyone thinks of what she did this past season, it was brave of her to face the music, knowing everyone is at full tilt.”

It was said that everyone came out at the reunion. The producer labeled it as, “the perfect capper to a season unlike any other.” Everyone had a chance to say their piece, and the entire cast projected their vitriol onto Sandoval and Raquel. Not so, says Baskin. There will be, “yet another development” that surfaces “a few days after” the reunion was filmed.

No one expected the reunion to be cordial in any way. Sometimes, Andy Cohen can finesse apologies or resolution between Bravolebrities. Not so with Vanderpump Rules this season.

Developments are on the way

Alex said as much during the interview. “I’ll just say this isn’t a garden-variety getting-the-group-together-to-recap show or, in this case, just Raquel speaking her piece of apologies to Ariana Madix,” the producer explained. “There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning. … The timeline evolves.”

“It isn’t something the group witnessed at the time. So I think they’re going to have to respond to it when they see it,” he added.

The reunion was presented in a three part series with additional solo interviews with Ariana, Raquel, and Sandoval. Since this news has been completely under wraps, it’s speculated that one of the previously mentioned trio could have revealed a bombshell during their sit-down with Andy.

Catch the final part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion on Bravo on June 7 at 9/8c.

