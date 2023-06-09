Lala Kent Feels Bad for Raquel Leviss after Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Did the Vanderpump Rules cast go too hard on Raquel Leviss during that wild reunion? Lala Kent seems to be having second thoughts. The season 10 reunion was intense, but Raquel’s last-minute confessions about her affair with Tom Sandoval had everyone at home deep in their feelings — including Lala. In the aftermath of the reunion, TMZ caught up with her, and she shared a new outlook on Scandoval, Raquel, and season 11 of VPR.

Lala’s empathetic era

A few months have passed since everything came crashing down on Raquel and Tom’s affair. Since then, Raquel has been living as Rachel, spending time at a mental health facility to recover from her chaotic year. Between the mental health concerns and the teary confession filmed after the reunion, Lala admitted she was “feelings all sorts of things” after watching the season 10 reunion.

Lala confessed that after leaving the reunion taping, she felt “dirty.” Then, after watching Raquel have a breakdown in the last five minutes of the episode, she looked at the whole situation with a new perspective.

“When I watched that, I was like, ‘We might be dealing with someone who maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform.'” Lala continued, “I don’t know how other people feel about the last five minutes, but I did sit there and go, ‘Oh sh-t. She needs some real help, and I hope that she got it.'”

When the interviewer asked Lala if Raquel could ever find a place in the group again, her answer was pretty surprising. It was a complete turnaround from the Lala we saw on the reunion stage. Empathy is in the air!

Lala explained, “I feel like time has passed.” She continued, “She needs to isolate and really reflect on what she wants out of life. At the end of the day, yes, it was like not a great thing. But, you can come back from this. I just want her to do what’s best for her. Whether it’s on the show or not on the show.”

As Lala theorized about what VPR would look like with Raquel back in the mix, she shockingly admitted that she wouldn’t immediately ice her out of the group. But it doesn’t sound like she would necessarily be back with open arms.

Lala quipped, “I’m sure I wouldn’t be so friendly. Remember, before this, I didn’t really dig her.”

