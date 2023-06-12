Scheana Shay Says Brock Davies Left Her for Lala Kent in a Dream

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules solidified that Scheana Shay is the show’s strongest soldier. Scheana is the base of VPR — her affair involving Brandi Glanville’s ex-husband basically birthed the series. Nowadays, she’s a mom. A woman in STEM. And an Emmy-worthy actress.

Scheana and Ariana Madix have always been best friends. It wasn’t shocking that when the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair broke, Scheana went nuclear. Aside from the trio at the core of this scandal, Scheana has been at its center. I mean, the woman went to court with Raquel over this nonsense.

It’s also not surprising to hear that Scheana has a little post-traumatic stress from the Scandoval of it all. In a recent episode of her Scheananigans podcast, she spoke a bit about the nightmares she’s been having after being involved in the cheating scandal of the 21st century.

Scheana Shay is having Scandoval nightmares

Scheana explained on the podcast that since cheating has been on her mind, she’s been having nightmares about her own marriage. Who can blame her? I mean, Brock Davies did have those pesky Raquel rumors to deal with during Scandoval. However, Scheana apparently had a dream that Brock deceivingly got together with a friend that’s even closer to her.

Scheana revealed that she had a dream that Brock and Lala Kent got together. They may joke about acting like sister wives who lean on each other as moms, but this would be catastrophic if it came to fruition. “I don’t ever think for one second anything would happen with Lala and Brock, but the internet does, and it does get in your head a little bit,” Scheana explained.

In the dream, Brock and Lala apparently lived happily ever after raising their kids together without Scheaners. “It does get in my head subconsciously. The amount of people constantly saying it … I don’t think that, but now it’s just like, it’s so annoying,” she added. Honestly, Brock and Lala would have to be even more evil than Sandoval and Raquel to accomplish something like this. Thankfully, it was all just a dream in Scheana’s little head (hopefully).

