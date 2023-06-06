Brock Davies Says Scheana Shay Deserves an Emmy

Last season, people weren’t very enthusiastic about Scheana Shay’s man, Brock Davies. He was judged for how he handled the relationship with the mother of his first two kids. Instead of trying to sway the public and have some type of redemption arc, Brock did the right thing and stayed under the radar in Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

This proved to be a good move and Scandoval handled the rest. Not to mention all of the gross things that came out about Randall Emmett. Somehow Brock was catapulted back into everyone’s good graces by being the least douchey of the men on the show.

Brock is a dad. He’s Scheana’s husband. And he’s also the world’s greatest hype man. After watching how his wife handled Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and the fallout of Tom’s affair with Rachel Raquel Leviss, Brock thinks Scheana is ready for that Emmy nod. The Messenger shared the details.

And the nominees are …

Brock, who clearly grew up watching some dramatic soap operas said, “Over the last four years, I have seen her grow into this Emmy-nominated reality star because she has slowly but surely found her voice.” Is he Scheana’s new agent, because this is good as gold.

“She has found her confidence,” Brock added. Scheana might not be everyone’s favorite, but there’s no denying she has basically given her soul to this show. But is she Emmy-worthy? Brock will die on this hill.

He thinks Scheana went full Dynasty during her filmed convo with Sandoval. I’m sure he also wants to submit the clip to the Library of Congress for safekeeping. “In the peak of all this devastation and drama, she was able to — better than anyone else — handle a conversation with Sandoval and get the message across to him clearly,” Brock explained.

“It resonated with everybody. Scheana articulated it perfectly and everybody felt that,” he continued. I love his enthusiasm. Then Brock clocked Raquel’s lack of emotion and Scheana’s heartbreaking tears but the steadfast commitment to keep her eyelashes on.

“The fact that she who should not be named [Raquel] didn’t feel that? I know you’re watching this from a TV, but we are watching it from a TV and felt that. It was real emotion and we lived that and she was a trooper.”

Scheana took a stand – for now

Scheana’s #1 fan said she’s been getting tons of support from viewers. “Previously, they wished Scheana had spoken up or stuck up for herself and said how she felt instead of being like, ‘It’s okay. They’re just having a bad day,’” Brock shared.

Brock added followers were impressed Scheana finally put her foot down and took a firm stance. That said, anyone with a pulse knows she will be the first one to film with Sandoval because, you know, it’s all happening.

Start preparing your snacks, drinks, and Excedrin. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 concludes tomorrow, June 7 with Part 3 of the reunion and the BIG SECRET. See you at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

