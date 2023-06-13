Kim Zolciak’s Wig Was Behind the Bar on Watch What Happens Live

Oh, Andy Cohen. What a blessing of a man. Who else could retain such a shockingly consistent level head in his line of work? It makes Watch What Happens Live a nice reprieve from the general goings-on in the reality TV sphere, like Kim Zolciak’s bonkers divorce.

Take the most recent episode with Shereé Whitfield and Porsha Williams. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars seemed to have an absolute blast with Andy, playing games and sharing opinions.

But what fans didn’t expect was the appearance from Kim — well, a part of her that is. If you’re not all caught up in the saga, Kim has been selling many wares online to help with her expensive divorce. Although, recently, she pleaded with fans to stop buying from her former business, as Kroy Biermann has apparently taken over.

Kim’s wig gets a bartending gig

So, how does this all come to a head? On WWHL, Andy said to his guests, “I don’t know if you guys heard about this … A few weeks ago, Kim Zolciak-Biermann started selling her wigs online. Well, guess what — we bought one and it’s our bartender!” The camera revealed the Clubhouse’s bar with a blonde wig sitting atop a mannequin’s head. Porsha laughed and said, “Let me sell all my damn wigs!”

In the clip from the show above, the viewer can see the wig in all its glory. Andy introduces the segment by reminding the audience, “Behind the bar, it’s Kim’s wig.” Yes, amid her messy divorce, Kim was reduced to selling her wigs. As longtime fans of RHOA might know, Kim’s rather famous for her wigs, so parting with them may have been a lot for her.

Later during the show, in a game of Pass the Shade, Shereé asked Porsha how much she’d spend on one of Kim’s wigs. Porsha revealed she wouldn’t take one unless it was free. “Free. It’s been on her head.” The camera then showed off the wig one more time.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

