Kroy Biermann Sued for Skipping Payments on $400k Rolls-Royce

Kroy Biermann has 99 problems and all of them have to do with Kim Zolciak. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is in the middle of a spectacularly nasty divorce and custody battle with her former love bug. Their Atlanta home has been in jeopardy of foreclosure, and the estranged couple also have a massive tax issue.

Kroy said Kim is the drama surrounding their financial burdens. He also alleged her gambling addiction destroyed most of their bank account. Both have filed for custody of the children and both want the house. Now, along with everything else, Kroy is being sued by BMW. TMZ has the scoop.

The repo man came?

Police have responded to several calls from Kroy and Kim and now the repo man stopped by. New legal papers show Kroy defaulted on payments to BMW Financial Services for a leased 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. BMW wanted Kroy to return the automobile, but Kroy allegedly ignored the request.

The suit states the lease agreement was signed by both parties and detailed Kroy’s missed payments. In a three-year timespan, Kroy was required to pay $5,297.64 monthly for a total of 36 months, equaling $190,715.04.

Kroy did not make the minimum payment amount on a regular basis and at one point stopped paying altogether. Records show the last time he paid was in September 2022. BMW wants a “writ of possession” and the money they’ve not received.

Kroy’s lawyer has some thoughts

Kroy’s lawyer, Marlys Bergstrom released a statement and promptly threw Kim under the Rolls. “Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary… I don’t think anyone told Kim.”

He added, “When it comes to finances, Kim is detached from reality; every month Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now, lawsuits on behalf of creditors. Kim continues to spend money on online gambling, wine, and things that are NOT necessities, but luxuries. Well, now they have one less luxury item.”

Also, Kroy could have gotten a job at some point while driving his wife to random casinos, but I digress. At this time the court is determining who will get Kim and Kroy’s house as their divorce remains in progress.

