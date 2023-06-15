Lala Kent Clarifies Raquel Leviss Comments: Does Not ‘Feel Bad’ After Pump Rules Reunion

Well, Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is finally over with the conclusion of the reunion’s third part and all its bombshell moments. This is truly the end of an era. While there were certainly many things the fans hoped to see from the reunion, nothing was more pressing than Raquel Leviss.

Raquel was pretty much entirely put on blast at the reunion, all because of Scandoval. It was unclear at first if she’d even attend the reunion, considering there would be so much ammo used to attack her, and the attacks came without relenting.

Arguably, one of the most gruesome attackers was Lala Kent, who made her stance on Raquel quite clear. In fact, some would say Lala’s gone a little too far with her criticisms of Raquel. Previously, it had been reported that Lala felt bad for Raquel after what happened at the special. But Lala wanted to clarify exactly what she meant by that.

Does Lala feel for Raquel or not?

Lala explained on her podcast, Give Them Lala, that while she did slightly feel for Raquel, she didn’t feel bad for the things she’d said to Raquel. “Where I felt for Raquel was, when you’re filming a reality show, in my mind, every single person is mentally equipped to handle whatever is gonna come out of my mouth.”

She went on: “The second you throw someone in there that cannot handle it, you’re making it so I can’t go and do my job.” Lala did not regret “the things [she] said” when she watched the reunion back for herself. Interestingly, Andy Cohen said that Raquel handled the reunion like a champ all things considered. And when comparing Raquel to others in similar positions, he’s got a point.

While Lala did reiterate how she cares that her castmates are “mentally healthy,” the opportunity to “get to be unfiltered” is part of the job description, according to Lala. “You’re coming to the reunion to answer for what has happened. I’m not gonna censor myself. If this isn’t the place for you because your mind can’t handle it, you shouldn’t be here.”

Lala kind of has a point. Reality TV is predicated on the idea that its stars don’t hold back. But at the same time, it kind of sounds like Lala wants a free pass to be a jerk. Granted, many believe that Raquel deserved exactly what happened to her.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH LALA? DO YOU FEEL ANY SYMPATHY FOR RAQUEL? DOES SHE DESERVE SYMPATHY AT ALL?