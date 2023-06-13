Andy Cohen Says Raquel Leviss ‘Took It Like a Champ’ at Pump Rules Reunion

The Vanderpump Rules reunion was one for the books. Not only did Ariana Madix annihilate Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for their grimy, lowdown actions, but so did the rest of the cast. The three-part reunion, which concluded last week, featured a crestfallen Leviss and desperate Sandoval as they tried to justify their actions in front of the entire world. Unfortunately for them, no one was buying their story.

Surprisingly, Raquel handled her own. And when I say held her own, she only ran off the stage once. Even Andy Cohen made a note of how impressed he was with her ability to handle the heat coming her way. Except from his vantage point, he thought the relaxation came from something else.

“I was worried for Raquel’s mental health going into the reunion. I mean, I still am,” Andy told Variety. “But actually, when I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was either really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything,” he continued.

Andy praises Raquel’s bravery during the Pump Rules reunion

After watching the final part of the reunion, it was hard NOT to feel a little bad for Raquel. During his radio show, Andy Cohen Live, Andy said he had no regrets about having the entire cast, except Scheana Shay, alongside Raquel on the reunion stage.

“I don’t because I think that was, well, look, one of the reasons that I really wanted to do one-on-ones with Raquel and Tom and Ariana was I did not know how long Raquel would last on set,” he said. “You know? What she sat through, whatever she did or didn’t do, but she sat there and really took it all.”

Even though the Watch What Happens Live host previously said he felt like Leviss may have been under the influence, he’s recently changed his tune.

“I don’t know, and I think it was maybe wrong of me to speculate on that, but to me, she sat there … and she took it all on the chin like a champ,” he said. “Those people all had stuff to say to her, and they were relentless, and she just sat there and took it, so I didn’t know that she would be able to, which is probably why I hypothesized because, to me, given my years of experience in these forums, I would’ve thought that she would’ve walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again. I don’t know.”

Stream the Vanderpump Rules reunion on Peacock.

