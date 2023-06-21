Cynthia Bailey Teases New Business Move

The only thing stronger than Cynthia Bailey’s cheekbones is her entrepreneurial spirit. Seriously, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has delved into almost every type of business venture you can imagine.

Of course, there was the Bailey Agency School of Fashion. She opened the Bailey Wine Cellar, which served as a backdrop for a handful of iconic RHOA moments. She partnered with Seagram for the Cynthia Bailey Peach Bellini. She released Cargo by Cynthia Bailey, the CB Vior handbag line, and, lest we forget, Cynthia Bailey Eyewear.

With her divorce from Mike Hill finalized and guest roles secured on both RHOA and the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cynthia is ready to take on another entrepreneurial adventure. On Instagram, she teased her next business move, so get your wallets ready.

Cynthia “CEO” Bailey

Cynthia posted a throwback picture of her and Nick Cannon, and in the caption, she dropped a little teaser that she’s getting ready to revive her iconic line Cynthia Bailey Eyewear.

“Look what I found,” Cynthia wrote under a seven-year-old picture of her alongside Nick at a music video shoot. She continued, “And yes he is rocking my #cynthiabaileyeyewear aviators. Relaunching eyewear line soon.”

Of course, on RHOA, we followed her journey of launching Cynthia Bailey Eyewear. Remember how Kenya Moore and Kim Fields fought over producing the commercial? It was serious, and ahead of the launch, Cynthia told Bravo that creating an eyewear brand “just made sense” because fans were always asking her about glasses. However, since then, the brand has dwindled to just three styles. The aviators Nick was rocking in the throwback picture seem no longer available.

Cynthia and her team have some work to do to get the brand back up and running to its full potential. But, the website describes a bold vision for what they hope to accomplish. The site reads, “Cynthia’s vision is to create an affordable yet fashionable eyewear collection. Cynthia Bailey stands for hard work, ambition, positive affirmation and service therefore each month 10% of proceeds will be donated to charities.”

If Cynthia is reviving her eyecare brand, the natural next step is to hit up Shereé Whitfield for a She by Shereé partnership. They can try to break the internet together.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON CYNTHIA REVIVING HER EYEWEAR BRAND? HAVE YOU EVER PURCHASED ONE OF HER PRODUCTS?