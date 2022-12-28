Fashion Lines Of Real Housewives

If it isn’t alcohol, it’s definitely going to be clothes because we all know toaster ovens won’t make the cut. It seems Real Housewives aren’t content with making bags of money while maintaining the mental intelligence of mean girls in high school. Nope, they want… A BRAND.

So many things can fall under the “brand” umbrella, but the most popular one for Bravolebrities appears to be a fashion line. While we all know Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield’s She by She Broke Shereé is the level of perfection to achieve, here are some other Housewives who wanted to break into the wide world of clothing.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills / Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, Kyle Richards is no stranger to the side business. Viewers have watched Kyle get involved in a variety of various initiatives, from creating a now-cancelled television show based on her childhood, to starting and managing her now-defunct Kyle by Alene Too apparel boutiques. It’s safe to say no eyebrows were raised when Kyle debuted a fashion line in Season 10 called Kyle x Shahida. Kyle has a history of attending events dressed head to toe in designer names. She also displayed her combined business expertise and flair for fashion when she founded the aforementioned Alene Too businesses. Her yearly excursions to New York City for Fashion Week, which she has been doing since RHOBH began, further demonstrate her passion of fashion. If you like a fancy muumuu, this is the way to go.

Real Housewives of New York / Sonja Morgan

What would Real Housewives of New York be without Lady Sonja Morgan and her ability to make something from nothing? Well, we’re about to find out, but in the interim, let’s revisit Sonja’s venture into the fashion world. In 2014 Sonja launched her collection, Sonja by Sonja Morgan. But because this is Sonja, it was wrought with issues from the jump. Regular watchers of RHONY will recall her unsuccessful attempts to launch a toaster oven brand, own a Nigerian football team, and produce movies. It’s also difficult to overlook the failure of Tipsy Girl, a planned Prosecco and sparkling rosé brand, which led to a moment on Real Housewives with Bethenny Frankel that still gives me PTSD. Sonja was a model back in the 1980’s and earned a marketing degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 1985. Sonja Morgan New York is a line that she unveiled in 2015 and featured in RHONY Season 7. She presented her clothing line at New York Fashion Week in September 2019 after signing a deal with Century 21. Unfortunately, the designer discount chain declared bankruptcy soon after, closing its doors in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. But don’t cry for Sonja because now you can find Sonja by Sonja Morgan over at Walmart!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills / Dorit Kemsley

Kyle has some competition when it comes to fashion design by way of one Dorit Kemsley. Yes, we know Dorit was killing the game in the swimsuit area and we know of her love for lemons thanks to her flair in designing restaurant decor. But Dorit also wants you to get married in one of her frocks. The first six bridal outfits from Dorit’s collaboration with Australian bridal designer Nektaria, which included designing wedding gowns and evening wear, are now officially accessible to brides. Dorit first announced her ideas for these opulent ensembles back in November 2020 and in 2022, those ideas came to fruition. Designing over Zoom calls in the midst of the pandemic, Dorit added her show-stopping, high-voltage glam to the mix. Brides-to-be can get the scoop via the Nektaria website where you must fill out an information sheet prior to viewing the dresses. If you don’t need a wedding gown, perhaps you would like to purchase a bathing suit at 75% off.

Real Housewives of Orange County / Alexis Bellino

In the midst of a significant cast shuffle ahead of Season 17, Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino are reportedly returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County. Therefore it is completely appropriate to reflect on the good ‘ol days of Alexis’ TWO clothing lines. Alexis Couture and Alexis Casual, we hardly knew ya! Alexis once defined “couture” as: “A term on design, a dress. It fits, I guess… Super… Rich.” Ladies and gentlemen, this is… not at all correct and perhaps a sign of what was to come for the future of Alexis’ career in fashion. But look, it was fun while it lasted and thank goodness the 2011 launch coincided with Alexis’ second season on RHOC. With zero fashion design experience, Alexis’ efforts were a f–king hoot to watch and a nice break from typical Housewives drama. Even though Alexis Couture was not at all successful, it was less excruciating to watch than her Fox 5 hosting roles.

Real Housewives of New Jersey / Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast knows a thing or two about fashion entrepreneurship. While they were famous on Bravo, many of them started their own clothing lines. Kim DePaola introduced her company Posche by Kim D before she left. In 2015, Melissa Gorga opened her own boutique called Envy after joining the cast in Season 3. Margaret Josephs also sells a line of jewelry and clothes. Now we have Teresa Giudice joining the crew with a line of athletic wear. Tre debuted The Love Collection, also known as the Love Love Love Collection, with Electric Yoga in February 2021. The collection features numerous coordinated bra and yoga pant pairs in a variety of hues and patterns. And if you don’t want to wear it voluntarily, Teresa will be more than happy to try and fat shame you into her brand. You might recall Teresa picking up a love, love, love of yoga during her time in jail, jail, jail – so I guess you could say her pieces are inspired by wire fraud finding your Zen in the midst of a federal prison sentence. Fans of the very popular trend on wearing athleisure and giving the impression that you only exist to work out can purchase Teresa’s items here.

[Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]