Jennifer Aydin Accused Co-Stars of Smear Campaign Against Luis Ruelas

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aydin is a friend of Teresa Giudice and an enemy of Melissa Gorga. We only have to look back a month to see another feud between Jen and Mel.

Unfortunately, it seems like Tre and her supporters are currently on a sinking ship thanks to Luis Ruelas. Luis came under fire when he suggested he hired a private investigator to smear his costars. He backpedaled on that statement, but it was unlikely that he lied about this PI, Bo Dietl.

But now, Jennifer’s turning the claims around, saying the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is attempting to slander Luis. In general, Luis does a decent smear campaign against himself, like with his pajama comments, among other things. Jennifer explained her theory on the AllAboutTRH podcast.

Does the RHONJ cast gang up on Luis?

“You know who had the smear campaign?” she asked. “They had the smear campaign,” italics added, “they” referring to the rest of the RHONJ cast. “They came in there ready to smear Luis’ name.”

She then went after John Fuda, calling him a “c**k-blocker” and someone comparable to Margaret Josephs. Mimicking his voice, she said, “‘It’s gotta be the apology the way I want it!’” Then, when speculating on John and Rachel Fuda’s anger, she said, “Listen, I definitely think they’re angry about something. I think they’re projecting whatever is going on.” Right, they’re the ones projecting.

Jen went on, “This is the thing: Luis is not the reason that your ex is coming out of the water, right honey, you’re on a TV show. You just put her on blast … It’s not thanks to one of your castmates, it’s thanks to you.” That’s a somewhat decent argument. People should know what they’re getting into with reality TV.

But we should say the same for Luis. If he feels he’s being smeared, it’s not thanks to his castmates, it’s thanks to him. Just by Jennifer’s logic.

