‘None of Us Have Private Planes’: Real Housewives of New York Newbies on the Differences in the Reboot

This is not old-money Real Housewives of New York anymore. Former cast members Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan notably married into established and wealthy families. Then they were cast to show off their exclusive and lavish lifestyle, including flying on private jets.

Bethenny Frankel made millions since she debuted on the series and was also able to hit the skies in her own plane.

The new cast of Real Housewives of New York doesn’t promise the same optics. They are a younger, grittier, and more independent bunch. Any one of them may have a private plane in the future. But that is not their reality in this freshman season.

This cast still flies commercial

The cast is made up of Jenna Lyons, the former president and executive creative director of J.Crew. Scout the City creative director and blogger Sai De Silva. Jessel Taank is a fashion publicist and brand consultant while Ubah Hassan is a model and philanthropist. Marketing consultant Brynn Whitfield is another cast member. And Homegirl founder Erin Dana Lichy rounds out the group.

In an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan, Sai revealed why her co-stars are still flying commercial.

“We didn’t get up and marry rich men and hang out on our yachts. We work. None of us have private planes. I mean, I wish,” she said.

In terms of profession, this reboot seems to have a similar cast as the Summer House crew. It’s the entrepreneur types that gravitate towards the manic energy of Manhattan. It will be interesting to see the difference in generational mindsets between the prior RHONY cast and this one.

As for the private jets, we can save that viewing for the Real Housewives of Orange County or Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

