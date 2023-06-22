Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Facing Calls To Submit Unredacted Mental Evaluation

A new development in the case against Tom Girardi. Fans might recall that Erika Jayne’s estranged husband was put on trial for essentially treating his business like a Ponzi scheme. Unfortunately for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, that’s halted the divorce proceedings and dragged her into other lawsuits.

After the accusations of wire fraud and embezzling came out, it came out that Tom had dementia. Tom’s brother was given conservatorship over Tom as a result. The court would also need to determine if Tom was competent to stand trial.

A mental health report from the court confirmed that Tom was indeed competent. But now, that report has become a hot commodity for the case’s prosecution.

Tom Girardi is forced to open up

Though Tom was hoping to keep information about his mental state sealed, it looks like that might no longer be an option. Radar Online broke the story in an exclusive after obtaining court documents. The government has demanded that the judge presiding over Tom’s case give prosecutors access to Tom’s mental reports.

See, back when Tom was first evaluated to know if he could stand trial, prosecutors initially agreed to let Tom’s team review the report and redact private information. Instead, the defense redacted almost everything. Thus, the prosecution demanded full access to the report, with no information redacted.

This move doesn’t come as much of a surprise. In many states, the defense has an obligation to turn over certain evidence to the prosecution. Tom’s mental records will almost certainly be relevant to the charges at hand, so it makes sense why the prosecution would demand those records.

Ironically, if Tom’s team had just made the proper redactions in the first place, this wouldn’t have happened. Now, Tom’s up against a wall and has to reveal everything.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo in November.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TOM IS ALLOWED A MEASURE OF PRIVACY? OR IS HE HIDING TOO MUCH?