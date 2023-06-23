Everything Tom Schwartz Has Said About Tom Sandoval, Post Scandoval

In March 2023, fans were shocked to learn that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their co-star, Raquel Leviss. The reaction to the affair was explosive, and while most of the vitriol fell on Sandoval and Raquel, some of the fury splattered onto Sandoval’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, who fans thought knew more than he was letting on.

In case you missed Schwartz’s most revealing moments post-Scandoval, we have you covered. Here is everything Schwartz said publicly post Scandoval.

Schwartz Said Sandoval ‘Feels Like a Piece of S***’

Schwartz first spoke out about the affair in March 2023, after a TMZ reporter approached him at LAX with questions about the scandal.

The reporter asked Schwartz how Sandoval was doing amid the drama, to which the reality star replied, “He’s okay…He has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s*** and to some extent, maybe he is.”

“He knows he f***ed up,” Schwartz added, telling the reporter he finds the whole ordeal “really sad.”

Schwartz Said Scandoval Negatively Impacted His Business

During Schwartz’s March interview with TMZ, he also touched on how the affair negatively impacted his and Sandoval’s new restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s.

After the news broke, Vanderpump Rules fans left negative reviews on the restaurant’s website.

“I’m just sad about the negative impact it’s having on our business,” he told the reporter. “But I think cooler heads with prevail.”

Schwartz Said He Was Fed a Narrative By Sandoval

In April 2023, Schwartz appeared on Andy Cohen‘s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where he revealed the timeline of when he learned about his best friend’s affair.

“I learned in August about the affair,” he told Andy.

He said Sandoval initially framed it as a one-night stand, adding that he didn’t think the affair was ongoing after the August hookup. But in January, five months after the August rendezvous, Schwartz said Sandoval confessed to him that he had developed feelings for the SUR waitress.

“He came to me in January and he told me that he’s in love with Raquel,” he said on Watch What Happens Live. “I was flabbergasted.”

“Just for the record, I’m being fed a narrative that he has broken up with Ariana or attempted to multiple times,” he added.

Schwartz Said Sandoval Was ‘Addicted’ To Raquel

During his Watch What Happens Live appearance, Schwartz revealed he was upset with how Sandoval handled the affair, telling Andy, “He took advantage of my kindness.”

The Bravo star also claimed his best friend became “obsessed” with the object of his affection, Raquel Leviss. “That’s his heroin,” he said, referring to Raquel. “He’s addicted. It’s an infatuation of all infatuations.”

Schwartz Said Sandoval Needs to ‘Lose the Ego’

Schwartz is known for being a loyal friend, sometimes to a fault. He’s defended both Sandoval and Jax Taylor at times when they maybe didn’t deserve defending.

Schwartz seemed to have his buddy’s back at the Season 10 reunion, but after the reunion, the Florida native decided to create some distance between him and his longtime friend.

Schwartz made an appearance on the June 7 episode of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s podcast “When Reality Hits” where he didn’t hold back from sharing his true feelings about his friend’s actions.

“When you have a full-blown affair…Your side of the story becomes obsolete,” he told Jax and Brittany. “He needs to lose the ego. He needs to [have] humility and just say I’m sorry. Not ‘I’m sorry but.'”

Schwartz Said He Felt ‘Exploited’ By His Friend

On the podcast, Schwartz admitted he felt “exploited” by Sandoval and said he told him that before they left the reunion.

“That was the last thing I said to him, before we left the reunion,” he said. “I said, ‘Dude, after all the s**t you put me through and everyone else around you through,’ I was like, ‘You better f***ing marry this girl.'”

Schwartz Owned Up to His Part

Schwartz also owned up to his part in the scandal on the June 7 episode, telling listeners he was “complacent.”

“I am guilty of being too complacent and turning a blind eye,” he said. “In my defense, based on the information Tom Sandoval had given me about the relationship, you know, he’s one of my closest friends. I bought what he was selling.”

He Is Taking a Break from Sandoval

Schwartz has stuck with Sandoval through a lot, so it may come as a surprise to fans that the Bravo star is actually taking a break from his co-star. On the June 7 episode, Schwartz told Jax and Brittany that he hasn’t seen Sandoval in a while.

“He made a big mess,” he added. “And then, you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it’s hard for me not to be resentful of him.”

