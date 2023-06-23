Heather Dubrow Shares Update on Relationship With Alexis Bellino

Heather Dubrow’s hiatus from the Real Housewives of Orange County seemingly gave her an opportunity to re-evaluate prior friendships without the added stress of Bravo producers looking for drama.

When Heather co-starred with Alexis Bellino during Seasons 7 and 8, they rarely got along. Alexis had to defend her friend from breaking Heather’s bougie cake bow. And the animosity continued after that.

But the circumstances have changed since then. And the two women have found one heartwarming common bond between them.

Alexis and Heather connected through their kids

Heather appeared on the June 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live to talk about the new season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Alexis’ name came up, and host Andy Cohen asked on the status of their relationship.

“We’ve been talking for the last few years,” Heather revealed. “Actually, our kids — a couple of our kids — were in a play together three or four years ago and we connected back then, and we’ve been talking ever since.”

This question piggybacked off of a previous WWHL appearance in 2022 when Heather said, “Alexis and I are really, really good. She and I have become friends.”

It turns out that their children brought them together. Both Alexis and Heather have a child that is transgender. Alexis championed her son in October 2022 with a statement to Instagram.

“Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son,” Alexis wrote at the time. “I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this, but I’m extremely proud of him.”

On Sons Day, March 4 2023, Heather introduced her son Ace Dubrow, who came out as transgender as well.

“It’s International sons day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace,” she captioned the post. “Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent human.”

It seems this bond has brought the two women closer. And certainly, above all, it’s a positive platform to be championing together.

“You know what? At some point, it doesn’t matter,” Heather said. “We’re [Real Housewives] sorority sisters, we’re good, we’re all mothers.”

Catch the next episode of Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO HEATHER AND ALEXIS’ RELATIONSHIP? DO YOU THINK THEY FOUND A DEEPER CONNECTION BECAUSE THEIR CHILDREN ARE ON A SIMILAR PATH?