Kyle Richards Comments on Kathy Hilton’s Apology

During Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers watched Kyle Richards’ relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton tank. During a cast trip to Aspen, Kyle organized a shopping trip to her fave store, Kemo Sabe. Lisa Rinna innocently ordered Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila instead of Casa del Sol, Kathy’s brand.

Kathy stormed out, saying that she was “f*cking pissed off.” Rinna claimed that Kathy continued to have a meltdown on the way home from a club that night. She was the only person with Kathy. According to Rinna, an irate Kathy allegedly threatened to destroy Kyle and the show. When Kyle didn’t stand up for Kathy at the tense reunion, their relationship fell apart.

Recently, Kyle reunited with Kathy and their sister Kim Richards. The trio threw down in a karaoke competition during the lead-up to their niece Whitney Davis’ wedding. It finally seemed as if Kyle and Kathy could make amends.

Pass the tequila!

The two sisters returned to the scene of the crime in Aspen. They posed behind the bar in Kemo Sabe, with Kyle holding a bottle labeled “Kathy’s tequila.” Kathy held up a bottle labeled “Kendall’s tequila.” It was a nod to a TikTok Kendall and Kylie Jenner made poking fun at the tequila-fueled argument.

Kathy chose that moment to apologize. In front of the world. Farrah Aldjufrie, Kyle’s daughter, shared the moment on her Instagram Story.

“I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault. It was not your fault,” Kathy stated.

“Get the video! Get the video!” a shocked Kyle exclaimed. “I didn’t even know,” she added. “I was over there!”

“It’s not your fault. It was not your fault. I was just being sad,” Kathy said. I don’t know if I would call that rageful exit “sad,” but let’s roll with it.

During an Amazon Livestream, Kyle reflected on burying the hatchet with her sister. “It really meant a lot to me. We were kind of like laughing it off,” she explained. “So many people were watching us and filming us on their phones, but it actually meant a lot to me.”

While Kathy won’t be featured in the upcoming Season 13 of RHOBH, Kyle’s sister Kim will make some appearances.

You can catch up on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

