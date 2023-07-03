Lala Kent Thinks Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute Would Have Uncovered Scandoval

No one had better insight on the most monumental topics of Vanderpump Rules on Season 10 than Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute. Cheating, and Tom Sandoval. Kristen cheated on Sandoval when they were dating, and Jax cheated on everybody. So, both of them have resurrected their reality TV careers because of the history that is there.

And Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent argues that Sandoval and Raquel Leviss would not have been able to conceal their trysts had Jax and Kristen been on the cast. Indeed, it does seem the Season 10 cast really missed a lot of opportunities to call Scandoval out. According to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, the cheating duo wouldn’t have been so lucky with Jax and Kristen.

Lala and Jax dreamed up a Bonnie and Clyde like take-down of Sandoval

Lala joined the VPR alums on their podcast, When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany, Tuesday, June 27. She claimed to have intuited the affair all along.

“No one wanted to hear me on this. People love to live in the ‘if this didn’t happen, you would look so bad’ [headspace]. If we live in the ‘if,’ then we have to live in the ‘probably’ … I had this gut feeling because it was f*cking happening,” she said.

No one’s devices would have been safe. “Kristen would have hacked into their phones,” Lala joked.

Lala and Jax riffed off the idea that they would do all the sleuthing necessary to find proof. The former VPR bad boy would have been “sent in to do all the dirty work.”

“I think for the first time ever, you and I Jax, we would have been like Bonnie and Clyde in this sh*t. And Brittany would have been telling us to calm down. And we would’ve been like, ‘We ride at f*cking dawn,’” Lala said.

Kristen and Jax’s involvement would have “100 percent” scope out Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. However, the two had been fired in 2020.

“You and Kristen, you stir. That’s what was so difficult when you guys weren’t a part of the show anymore,” Lala opined. “A lot of people, I’m not going to name names, but the camera goes up and they worry about what the comments section is going to look like.”

Jax felt that Sandoval hid many aspects of his relationship with Ariana. He didn’t feel his rival could “pick and choose” what to present to the camera.

“That’s what Sandoval did,” Jax explained. “It was frustrating. I called it out for many, many years. [Saying], ‘They’re not talking about their relationship.’ I [said], ‘This relationship is not right. Tom is not right.’ I called it out so many times.”

Well, the dysfunction is much more clear now. Clearly, the fact that Raquel and Sandoval went under the radar for so long is one compelling aspect of what went down during Season 10.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is filming now, but there’s no news yet on when it’ll arrive on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KRISTEN AND SANDOVAL WOULD HAVE FOUND OUT ABOUT SCANDOVAL EARLIER? DO THEY HAVE SPECIAL INSIGHT? ARE YOU INTERESTED TO HEAR MORE FROM THEM?