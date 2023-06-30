Fans React to Vanderpump Rules Spinoff News

Tom Sandoval’s dalliance with Raquel Leviss brought a lot of Vanderpump Rules alum out of the woodwork to comment on the fiasco. Mainly, Kristen Doute, who herself dated Sandoval. And his former VPR rival, Jax Taylor.

The public was interested in what they had to say. Due to their history and proximity to Sandoval. Their insight into his behavior was intriguing. But it could have just ended there. Bravo executives didn’t need to offer this crew a spin off.

The public is not interested to see this trio again

Alongside Jax would be his wife, Brittany Cartwright. It’s worth noting that all three of these former cast members were terminated from the series. Most notably, Kristen was fired for racist behavior towards ex-cast member Faith Stowers. Faith is seeking legal action against Stassi Schroeder for monetizing the incident in her book.

Bravo thought casting these three in a spin-off would be gladly accepted by the public, but that is not the case. Despite promising a focus on domesticated life, including moving to the Valley and starting families, a thread on Reddit started by smokeymicpot, indicates that there is little interest in the eight-episode series.

One fan wrote, “that’s a hard pass for me.” Another critic said, “hard pass, we got rid of them once before, we don’t need them back.”

Thanks but no thanks …

Indeed, there is the question as to whether this is simply a recycled version of Vanderpump Valley, a spin-off pitched over a year ago today. One comment read, “I don’t buy it. Wasn’t this spin-off teased before but never came to fruition?”

The fact that Jax and Brittany were fired for being boring doesn’t bode well for their return to the reality TV genre. A post complained, “oh great so the people that were fired now get a spin off. Why does Bravo think this is what viewers want?” Another added, “I don’t get why Scandoval would bring fired cast members back on anything, they obviously had nothing to do with it anymore and the ratings shot through the roof without them.”

If Bravo listens to this feedback, they would pull the plug on this operation. Jax and Kristen functioned within the means they were supposed to. They gave their insight into Sandoval. That doesn’t warrant an entire spin-off, nor does it ensure its success.

