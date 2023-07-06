Scheana Shay ‘Obsessed’ With Ariana Madix’s New Man Daniel Wai

Everyone approves of Ariana Madix’s new man. Her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are gushing about the NYC-based personal trainer. And social media fans love this cute new duo. To the casual observer, Daniel Wai puts a smile on Ariana’s face. And don’t we all want that for her?

Ariana is happy and secure in her new relationship. And wasn’t the timeline such a pleasant surprise? This girl has come out on top. And her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are celebrating her new relationship.

Daniel puts Ariana “at ease”

For her part, Scheana Shay is “obsessed with” Daniel. She said as much on the June 30 episode of her Scheananigans podcast. Her friend Janet Elizabeth was on hand to give her opinion of the new couple as well.

“OK, let’s give Dan a little moment on Scheananigans – brag about him,” Scheana asked Janet. “What’s your favorite things [about Dan]?”

Janet gushed about Daniel’s culinary skills. He cooked a meal for Ariana’s 38th birthday and served all her guests with a smile.

“So, they came over to my house on Sunday and he made the most delicious meal that’s ever been cooked in my kitchen, by far,” Janet revealed. “But the food was so good that if it was at a restaurant in a foreign city, I would make it a point to go back to that city to eat there. He made paella from scratch… He went all out [and] made paella, crab, and ribs.”

Scheana joked that her husband, Brock Davies, had “some competition in the kitchen.”

“[Brock was] like, ‘I could make paella, you know,’” the Good As Gold singer added referencing Daniel’s menu for Ariana’s birthday. “I’m like, ‘I’m sure you could.’”

Daniel boasts stellar cooking skills. But it doesn’t end there. Most importantly, Ariana’s friends feel that she is very comfortable and relaxed around him. The change from her previous relationship is very noticeable.

“I noticed that Ariana was just at ease,” Janet explained, “in a different way than I have ever seen her — just like she can breathe.”

After spending more time with Ariana and Daniel, Scheana had to agree.

“I hung out with Dan so many times,” Scheana said. “He’s incredible, and it’s just so nice to see [Ariana] just like you said, at ease — just happy and light. It’s just what she deserves.”

Vanderpump Rules has already started filming for Season 11. Ariana and Katie Maloney opening their sandwich shop will be an integral part of the storyline. Will Daniel film as well? It’s only speculation at this point that he may be filming with his lady love.

