Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Feel Pump Rules Season 11 Will Be ‘A New Chapter’

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney were fast friends long before Scandoval. But certainly their combined experience with their execs brought the two Vanderpump Rules cast members closer together. Both Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval betrayed them by fooling around with Raquel Leviss. To differing degrees of course.

So perhaps it’s a bit of trauma bonding, but these girls are also in business together. It’s an exciting time professionally as Katie and Ariana prepare to open their sandwich shop, Something About Her, this summer. And according to a source, both Katie and Ariana are feeling very positive about filming again.

They’re ready to put Scandoval “to rest”

“They are in really great spirits and were excited to get back in front of the camera. They both love filming the show,” a source close to the pair exclusively told The Messenger.

Ariana is living a different life. She’s moved on with NYC based personal trainer Daniel Wai and is in high demand for professional endeavors, including a starring role in a Lifetime movie.

As for Katie, she ended Season 10 feeling vindicated. Her past conflicts with Schwartz are all justified now. The public has not forgiven him for his role in keeping Scandoval a secret.

It’s time to leave the past in the past and look to the future, including Scandoval. The source said that Ariana and Katie, “are ready to put it to rest.”

“Both Ariana and Katie feel like this season is a new chapter for them,” the source added.

The Vanderpump Rules gang is already filming for Season 11. Everybody that participated in the Season 10 reunion signed with Bravo producers to return. Except for the first lady of illicit romance. While she is set to leave the voluntary psychiatric facility soon, Raquel has not been confirmed to return.

Maybe her lack of presence is part of Ariana and Katie’s enthusiasm to return to filming.

