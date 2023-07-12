Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Shade ‘Rude’ Ramona Singer

Recalling the days of Ramona Singer on the Real Housewives of New York, there is zero question that she was the rudest member of the cast. Rude to fans, rude to staff, rude to her co-stars. The cast trips were, by far, the most cringe. Ramona’s directives while on holiday made for reality TV gold, but perhaps less comfortable for the staff.

But if there was any question as to RHONY housewives etiquette levels, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan were asked to give their opinion on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The duo did praise her flirting skills though

The duo are doing interviews to promote their new spinoff, Welcome to Crappie Lake. In it, Luann and Sonja descend on a small town in Illinois to participate in projects to better the community. To their credit, Sonja and Luann are gracious and engaging with the people of Benton. Were Ramona in the same situation, it would have been a completely different reality TV show.

Andy Cohen posed the following question to the Crappie Lake co-stars. “Which RHONY housewife is the rudest to fans,” he asked.

“Ramona,” Sonja said.

Luann nodded in response, which prompted Sonja to ask for backup.

“Don’t leave me hanging, bitch!” Sonja said to Luann. The cabaret star finally answered, “Ramona. For sure, for sure.”

It wasn’t all Ramona bashing at the Clubhouse either. Her friends praised her “flirting skills” and gave her a 10 out of 10 scoring.

The trio will be back together on RHONY Legacy, when the girls revisit St. Bart’s. Ramona and her antics have been greatly missed. Let’s see what the season brings.

Catch Welcome to Crappie Lake, Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED LUANN AND SONJA PICKED RAMONA AS THE MOST RUDE TO FANS? WHAT WAS THE MOST MEMORABLE RAMONA MOMENT TO YOU? WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FROM RHONY LEGACY?