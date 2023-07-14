Dolores Catania Backs Teresa Giudice After She Was ‘Mom-Shamed’

Real Housewives of New Jersey begins filming for Season 14 in August. The whole cast is returning, and fans hope to see less toxicity. In the interim, Teresa Giudice is dealing with a bit of drama that, for once, has nothing to do with her brother.

Milania Giudice appeared on an episode of Teresa’s podcast and detailed her struggle with weight loss. She implied but did not accuse, her mom and sisters of making subtle comments about her figure. Unfortunately, it appears some of her direct quotes were taken out of context. Thankfully, Dolores Catania is coming in to straighten things out. The U.S. Sun has the details.

“Obesity is very unhealthy”

Dolores had thoughts after Tre was slammed by fans who found her comments on Milania’s diet inappropriate. She hopped on to Namaste B$tches to provide her completely unbiased opinion. For context, young Milania lost 50 pounds over a very short period of time after she admittedly felt pressured when Teresa and her sisters would comment on what she ate.

“I do remember Milania had gone through something and she was gaining weight,” Dolores said. Teenagers typically go through weight changes as they grow and develop. Milania also had the added influence of being followed by cameras at a young age.

“You know what? Sometimes as an adolescent, you get into an unhealthy lifestyle- you’re eating junk with your friends all the time. I think it’s good for a mom to monitor and to be conscious of their child’s weight and to get on them about it before it gets out of hand. Obesity is very unhealthy.”

The struggle to be skinny, I mean healthy …

Unfortunately, according to most health experts, losing 50 pounds in two months can also be regarded as unhealthy. It is almost three times the suggested weight loss per week. But Dolores has a point, obesity is unhealthy. So is an eating disorder.

Dolores is no stranger to changing things she doesn’t like on her body – and good for her! In fact, Milania is surrounded by women who have gone through drastic measures to change themselves. It seems half of the cast is currently on Ozempic to stay skinny.

While it’s important to keep an eye on the health of our kids, we also have to watch what we say. Certainly, Teresa meant no harm to her own daughter when commenting on how many ice creams she ate. But fat shaming has been a documented go-to for Tre when she’s on the warpath. And because Tre shares so much of her family on the show, Milania has probably seen it.

Although, Teresa did eventually apologize to Caroline Manzo after insulting her body during a reunion. So she’s obviously aware it isn’t a nice thing to do. Sadly, it didn’t stop her from attacking Margaret Joseph’s figure, but it takes time to learn certain lessons. But hats off for being concerned about the health of her kids!

The only important thing is if Milania is happy with Milania, and she seems to be doing great.

