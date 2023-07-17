Sonja Morgan Says Crappie Lake Local Left Her Money After Sex

Long time Real Housewives of New York viewers know that Sonja Morgan finds admirers wherever she goes. No one expected Benton, Illinois to be any different. The reality TV favorite, along with Luann de Lesseps, filmed Welcome to Crappie Lake in a town of less than 7,000, where they took on projects to revitalize the community.

This also seems to have taken on the aspect of riling up the eligible, male population of the area. As one sneak peek from the series indicated, both ladies are looking for a little love. And Sonja scored first. In the backdrop of a motel room that the ladies were staying at.

Sonja got her “pipes cleaned”

PEOPLE got an exclusive teaser clip for the series in which Luann returns to the motel to get the deets on Sonja’s night.

“Oh my God, you look like a million dollars. How was your night?” the Money Can’t Buy You Class singer greeted her former RHONY co-star.

“I got to tell you, this guy,” Sonja gushed before adding that her gentleman friend, “even left me money.” She then gestures to several quarters lying on the ground.

“Oh my God, for four quarters,” the Cabaret with the Countess star joked. “I mean I’m sure he was very happy to give you a tip.”

Of course, it’s entirely possible that some change fell out of the man’s trousers during the course of the evening’s activities. But as we know, Sonja is always one to make a joke and laugh off any situation.

“I can’t even talk. I mean usually I’m tapping for more. This guy was…” Sonja reminisced before Luann suggested, “all in.”

“And again and again and again,” she unnecessarily added. “I was like, ‘Holy f*ck!’ I got my pipes cleaned.”

Apparently, the man caught the Countess’ eye first. But she stepped aside once she saw how interested Sonja was. At least that’s the narrative between the ladies.

“I could see that you were all into him. So I was like, I’m gonna let her have that one.” Luann explained.

Sonja insisted that it was a matter of preference. And she ended up being the one with a partner for the night.

“OK, Lu. Guess what, he was stuck to me like white on rice, OK,” she said. “I didn’t see him asking Luann, ‘Would you like a ride home?’ No, he just took my arm. He’s like, ‘I’ll give you a ride back.’”

Luann, apparently, had a fling of her own in Benton later in the season. Catch all the hilarity of Welcome to Crappie Lake Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO SONJA’S HOOK UP? WAS THE CHANGE ON THE FLOOR ACCIDENTAL?