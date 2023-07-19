Ubah Hassan Says She Has ‘No Business’ Being On Real Housewives of New York

The rebooted Real Housewives of New York has arrived! It has a fresh new cast, with nary an “OG” in sight. No original RHONY cast members even scored an invite to the premiere party. Rude!

For the most part, the new apple-holders are confident that they can boost ratings and get everyone talking. And Ubah Hassan has teased plenty of drama on Season 14.

Now Ubah is discussing being cast on the reboot. HollywoodLife has all the details.

Living her best plant-free life in the city

“I don’t have a plant in my house. I have no business being a Real Housewife of New York. [But] here I am,” Ubah quipped.

Ubah lived in Canada with her father and brother after they fled Kenya. The new cast member began to model and moved to New York City.

“I came to New York with $150. I couldn’t afford a piece of steak,” Ubah said. The model continued, “I hope people will be like, ‘If she did it, I can do it.’”

Ubah said, “It could be that job that you want. That promotion. You’re afraid to go to your boss and say, ‘I deserve this.’ As long as you work hard you deserve anything that comes your way.”

The model named Erin as the cast member who created the most drama. “Erin [Lichy] started the most drama and Brynn [Whitfield] finished,” she stated.

So, does Ubah get involved in all the disagreements? “I’m more of ‘don’t poke the bear.’ Feed me and let me sleep. That’s who I am,” Ubah said. “My friends will tell you. Everyone will tell you. Even my work people in my modeling life.”

She continued, “Just don’t poke me. I show up at time. I’m an ingredient. I can give you hell or I can give you heaven. You decide what you wanna make.”

I hope, for the sake of the franchise, everyone is aiming for some trips to hell. Let’s keep the drama flowing, ladies!

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York continues on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

