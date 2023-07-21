Lala Kent Hopes Her Daughter Watches Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent certainly isn’t shy. She shares a daughter, Ocean Kent, with former fiancé Randall Emmett. Now she is a single mom and businessperson. She should give Tom Sandoval a hug because she earned enough on Scandoval merch to make a down payment on a house. Kudos!

Pump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder, who was fired from the series, is expecting her second baby with husband Beau Clark. They already have a two-year-old daughter, Hartford Clark.

Lala joined Stassi for her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. They dished about what they hope their children will learn from VPR. How to skinny dip? Steal sunglasses? Lie and cheat? The world is your oyster, kiddos!

Vanderpump Rules you shouldn’t follow

“There are many people who say, ‘You should be worried about her watching Vanderpump Rules.’ I’m not worried at all,” Lala explained. “I want her to see those things. I want her to go like, ‘Wow. My mom has had experiences in life. She’s never gonna judge me. She’s been a hot mess herself. I’m in a safe space.’”

Stassi would also like her daughter to watch the show that made her mom famous. “Hopefully, they learn from our mistakes. I hope Hartford watches Vanderpump Rules and shudders and cringes and is like, ‘Mom, you were so f*cking mean. Like, that’s not cool,’” Stassi said. “I really hope that our kids watch and learn.”

At least Lala and Stassi understand that they cannot shield their children from their pasts. “There will be a day when she probably comes across things that I’ve done. I’m thinking that our kids, when they see those things, they’re gonna be, like, very embarrassed and they’re gonna [do] the complete opposite,” Lala stated. The ladies also touched on mom-shaming.

Recently, Lala posted a swimsuit photo on her Instagram Story, showing off her figure. The Fourth of July snap, which focused on Lala’s booty, enraged some followers.

Lala clapped back at her critics in another Instagram Story. “I’m so over the mom shaming from some of you women. I’m a parent, work full time, rarely have one moment for just me, and for just one second on the 4th of July I felt hot and wanted a picture,” she wrote. “Anything but praise is unwelcome. If you have anything negative to say, go f*ck yourself. Leave me alone.”

Well, here’s hoping that we won’t be watching Vanderpump Rules: The Next Generation in about 20 years.

