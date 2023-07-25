Ariana Madix ‘Laying Into’ Tom Sandoval While Filming Pump Rules Season 11

All eyes have been on Ariana Madix since Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. And it appears Season 11 will be no different. While we await confirmation that Rachel Leviss is sitting this one out, fans anticipate seeing how Ariana and Tom Sandoval interact.

Keep in mind, they still live in the same home. It isn’t like Ariana will be blindsided by having to interact with Tom, but viewers still want Scandoval fallout. And it looks like they might get what they’re asking for. By all accounts, Ariana hasn’t been going easy on Sandoval, but what did you expect?

The detachment of it all …

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ariana has filmed with Tom. But she isn’t entertaining any of Tom’s ridiculous attitude or his platform shoes. An insider shared, “Filming is underway for Vanderpump Rules and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense.”

The source added, “She’s becoming more and more detached and isn’t affected by him as much.” Ariana had kind of a “best-case scenario” break-up. It was horrifying, but the end result put her in a much better position both individually and financially.

Further, the insider said Ariana is in a great place mentally and feeling “empowered.” “She’s in a place where she’s focused on herself and happy to be doing her thing,” they shared.

Additionally, “She is still relishing in all the support she has received and feeling good about where she’s at in her life, both personally and professionally.” This is great for Ariana, except now some of her friends are calling her the “perfect victim” because she came out on top.

Both Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder have lamented over the fact they were also cheated on and their outcome was vastly different. I’m not sure how Ariana could have avoided that, but here we are.

Ariana is currently biding her time between Dancing With the Stars, Love Island, her new sandwich shop, her multiple product endorsements, and Daniel Wai. She continues to film Pump Rules and remains unbothered. For now.

TELL US – WILL ARIANA AND TOM ARGUE ON CAMERA AT SOME POINT? IF RACHEL DOESN’T RETURN, WILL IT IMPACT RATINGS NEXT SEASON?