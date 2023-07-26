Teddi Mellencamp Responds to Garcelle Beauvais’ Shady WWHL Comments

Teddi Mellencamp is responding to Garcelle Beauvais’ shady comment on Watch What Happens Live — and in case you’re curious, it’s the same thing she’s always said.

During Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle referred to Teddi as a “gnat.” Or, in other words, simply “annoying.” We remember this scene and didn’t see anything wrong with Garcelle’s comments — especially since they were true. Anyway, Teddi went on (and on) about how she’s so authentic and blah blah blah, I’M BORED!

Let’s face it, Teddi only started boasting about how real she is AFTER she was fired. And that’s okay. I’m totally here for self-discovery. But please, for the love of all things Bravo, just pump the brakes on calling everybody else fake. This new voice is the one we needed in 2018 when you let Erika Jayne ruin you at the lunch table in front of the rest of the world.

On a WWHL episode, Andy Cohen introduced a game called “Spoiler Superlatives,” where he pestered Garcelle for info about the upcoming season. At the beginning of the segment, he mentioned the actress’ previous comments about Teddi. “Garcelle once called Teddi a gnat, but tonight I’m the one pestering her for info,” he said, to which Garcelle replied, “Where’s the lie?”

During an episode of her Two Ts In A Pod podcast, the former diamond holder spoke about the moment and said she wouldn’t be able to live it down.

“Of course, [Andy] does the game [where Garcelle] called Teddi a gnat, but now, I’m the one pestering you.’ I’m like; I will never live down the gnat thing,” she said.

Her co-host, Cynthia Bailey, then explained what a gnat was to Teddi, describing it as “annoying” and something that just won’t go away. Although Teddi shrugged it off, she brought up her real issues with Garcelle’s comments during that time.

“Every time I would hang out with Garcelle, she would be nice to my face, and then in her confessional, she goes, ‘Teddi is like a gnat.’ And everyone loved it, of course. And I’m like, oh my gosh. So I’m a boring gnat; welcome to my freaking life,” she said.

To be clear, I’m here for a Garcelle and Teddi feud … if Teddi is ever back on the show. Until then, keep on iHeart.

