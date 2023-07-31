Jax Taylor Will ‘Pick and Choose’ Battles in New Reality Show

Over the last few years, there’s been a lot going on revolving around the cast of Vanderpump Rules. Back in 2020, Bravo decided to finally have a backbone and get rid of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute over their alleged racist attacks on Faith Stowers while also firing two newbies I don’t care enough to remember.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also “left” the show shortly after. But was their exit a dream come true or our worst nightmare? Because once Jax was no longer in the mix, someone had to take over being the bad guy, and unfortunately for us, we were left with none other than the slimy Tom Sandoval. Who, by the way, was exposed as a low-down dirty cheater who crushed his ex-girlfriend’s (of almost 10 years) heart by sleeping with her former best friend.

After the Scandoval news broke, I mean everyone and their mothers joined in on the action. I’m talking about Billie Lee (who?), Kristen, and SO many others. Hell, even Peacock gave Jax and Brittany their own little three-part infomercial, watching and commenting on some of Season 10’s episodes.

We hoped that was all of the Jax and Britt content served to us this year, but boy, were we wrong.

Jax dishes on what he plans to do differently the second time around

We’ve been hearing about this new Vanderpump Rules spin-off that’s supposed to feature Jax, Brittany, Kristen, and maybe some others. At this point, nobody knows. The concept, title, and reasoning behind this show are still up in the air; however, that’s not stopping Jax from spilling on it.

“If I do come back to TV, I think I will look at things a lot differently,” he told Showbiz Cheatsheet. “I won’t really sweat the small stuff. I’ll pick and choose my battles. Having children really puts things in perspective. I don’t really give a s*** about anything anymore except for my wife and my child. I don’t care about anything as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy. That’s all I care about.”

Seeing Jax in a different place than he was just a few years ago is certainly refreshing. After all, who can forget his villainous eight-season reign?

“All the stuff I’ve done over the years means nothing to me,” he added. “I just don’t let things bother me as much as I used to. And like I said, kids are a blessing. He’s [son Cruz] the best thing that’s ever happened to me. And my wife’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. So as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy, that’s all I care about.”

