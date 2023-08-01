Kenya Moore’s Advice for Tom Sandoval

It would be hard to quantify just how big of an impact Scandoval had on the reality TV world at large. Even within the entertainment industry as a whole. There were A-list actors, big-name celebrities, and industry fans of Vanderpump Rules who just had to comment on the situation.

And even now, there are still stars discussing it. It was perhaps the biggest Bravo event of the year. This time around, it’s Kenya Moore who addressed Tom Sandoval’s escapades. And while many claim Real Housewives of Atlanta isn’t what it used to be, Kenya still knows how to throw some shade.

Kenya appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside Sai De Silva. While on the show, Andy Cohen took the opportunity to ask Kenya about a few fellow Bravolebrities.

Kenya brutalizes Tom on WWHL

In a game of Say What You Mean, Girl! Andy asked for “some Kenya Moore brutal truth” about other stars who needed a reality check. Tom came up third, and after a moment of thought, Kenya said, “Own the fact that you’re a narcissist. And you’ll have a very lightly attended funeral if you don’t get yourself together.”

The audience was rightfully shook after that one. Sai, who was sitting next to Kenya, shook her head and said, “These are so good.” Andy informed her, “You’re sitting next to a master.” Commenters were equally amused, with one writing, “Not lightly attended funeral. Kenya I’m crying.”

And admittedly, Kenya makes two good points. Tom is losing a lot of friends and fans with the trajectory he’s on. But moreover, one thing that rubs people the wrong way is his lack of accountability. Tom has done terrible things to his costars but won’t own up to any of them. He still purports to be a good person. Perhaps he should own his narcissism instead.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.

