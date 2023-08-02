Captain Lee Calls Tom Sandoval ‘Poor Man’s Johnny Depp’

Below Deck alums Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach are reuniting. And it feels so good! Fans were shocked when Lee was let go from Below Deck.

Kate, who gave birth to her son Sullivan Cay in May 2023, is using all her chief stew skills in her new mommy role. And she finally has Sullivan on a schedule.

But now Kate and Captain Lee are teaming up for a new Bravo show. And Captain Lee has some interesting hot takes. E! News has the scoop.

Buckle up, Tom Sandoval!

The dynamic duo is hosting the new weekly series Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate. I can hardly wait!

Now Kate is revealing some of Captain Lee’s thoughts. “Captain Lee’s very surprising with what he has opinions on in the Bravo universe. For example, he used to love Don’t Be Tardy — I did not see that one coming, but he loved it,” Kate said. Our stud of the sea is truly a Renaissance man.

“He surprisingly did have passionate thoughts about Scandoval,” she added. Scandoval is the nickname for the affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Their affair behind Ariana Madix’s back rocked Vanderpump Rules.

“He said that Sandoval the was poor man’s Johnny Depp and I was like, ‘Look at you Captain Lee with your finger on the pulse of pop culture.’ It’s hilarious,” Kate stated. Somewhere, Johnny Depp was insulted by this comparison.

Both Captain Lee and Kate will appear on Project Runway on August 3, for a challenge inspired by Below Deck. That should be interesting!

Meanwhile, you can catch the premiere of Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate on Monday, Aug. 14, at 10/9c on Bravo.

