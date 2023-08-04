Vicki Gunvalson Breaks Tamra Judge’s Implant on Watch What Happens Live

Whenever Vicki Gunvalson makes an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, there are a lot of headlines the next day. One we never expected to write about, however, was the destruction of Tamra Judge’s old implant. Having sat safely in the clubhouse for some time, Vicki came along and supposedly punctured it with her sharp nails. Shannon Beador almost also got the blame from Andy Cohen, after the incident during a commercial break.

Andy’s never looked so disappointed

“Vicki broke Tamra’s implant. It’s been sitting there quietly for the last like, eight years,” Andy explained. “I think it was already leaking!” Vicki came back, before Andy pointed out just how sharp her nails were. “I didn’t touch them with my nails,” she replied, claiming she only held the implant in her palm.

Andy then noticed Shannon’s jewelry: “Shannon has a spiky diamond ring on.” Not wanting to take the blame for this one, she insisted Andy felt it, as the “spikes” were simply an illusion. “Totally smooth,” she said, presenting her hand for inspection. “Oh yeah, you’re right,” Andy said. “This is the guilty party right here,” Shannon said, throwing her Tres Amigas comrade under the bus.

“Okay, blame it on me!” Vicki said, verging on a shriek. Then Andy brought up the name of an attention-seeking former Housewife who was beefing the owner of the restaurant The Quiet Woman, which has featured on Real Housewives of Orange County. I’m gonna side with Julius Sekas on this one; THAT former RHOC star exudes toxicity.

Tamra’s breast implant history is a long and well-documented one. She had her implants removed for the second time in 2021, after they caused her to develop breast implant illness. It’s not an official medical diagnosis, but symptoms include joint pain, brain fog, dry eyes, and fatigue. Judging by her behavior on RHOC Season 17, Tamra certainly has her energy back.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

