Jax Taylor Wants ‘The Best’ for Tom Sandoval After Scandoval Drama

Does he though? Vanderpump Rules gave us Scandoval and in turn, Scandoval gave some canceled Pump Rules stars a second chance. And no one knows that better than the former number-one guy in the group, Jax Taylor.

You would really have to go back to the beginning, to savor every nuance of how Jax is acting now – but it’s safe to say he’s having the time of his life. Not because he’s in a happy marriage with opportunities on the horizon, but simply because Tom Sandoval has been eating crow. A lot of it. While Jax has been enjoying Tom’s downfall, now he might be ready to show some grace. Maybe.

Karma called Sandoval to collect

So Jax is on this high because he’s (allegedly) opening a new bar. He recently tweeted some sassy thoughts Sandoval’s way but then deleted it because of enormous hypocrisy. He had tweeted something along the lines of offering Sandoval a job at his new spot. @cici.loves.you nabbed a screenshot and posted it on Insta. Just because you delete it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, my friends.

But is Jax playing whatever side of the fence gets him the most positive publicity? Because now he is backpedaling the snark and giving love and light. Pick a lane, sweetie. The man himself went and commented on the post he thought disappeared forever.

Jax wrote, “We have a long history and we like making it fun at each other it’s harmless, don’t read into things… I want the best for Tom he’s going through a lot and I know he deserved a lot of it but I think it’s time we just let things heal or be and move on.”

Someone must have reminded Jax of his past and possible future now that he’s going back into the bar business. He added, “No point in grilling the guy anymore we have all made mistakes in life.” Uh-huh, sure Jan. We’ll have to see how well “I want the best for Tom” ages in the coming months.

Hopefully, Jax can focus on his brand new (alleged) restaurant, his brand new show, and his beautiful family instead of Tom’s misfortunes. Or Karma might be the next one calling on Jax. Again.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK JAX DELETED HIS SARCASTIC POST? DO YOU THINK HE WILL REKINDLE HIS FRIENDSHIP WITH SANDOVAL?