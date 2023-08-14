Ariana Madix Joins Dolly Parton and John Legend in NBC Olympics Ad

Ever since Scandoval, Ariana Madix has come out shining. Her former boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheating on her with her best friend, Raquel “Rachel” Leviss, rocked Vanderpump Rules. And the rest of the reality TV world. While Sandoval enjoyed his wannabe musician mid-life crisis, Ariana was making power moves.

She locked down a bunch of commercials, including Duracell, Bic Razor, and an Uber Eats commercial with Scheana Shay and Lala Kent. Ariana acted in a Lifetime movie. And she was recently confirmed as the first contestant for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. Her sandwich shop with Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney, Something About Her, is getting closer to opening its doors.

Ariana is ready for the Olympics

Ariana joined John Legend and the iconic Dolly Parton for an NBC commercial for the 2024 Olympics. And as usual, Ariana slayed it.

The commercial began by showing a “save the date” card. Then we see Dolly, looking pretty excited. “I’m going to outer space? Wow!” she exclaimed as she pulled out her gigantic calendar.

“Yes. Next July,” an off-camera voice stated. A disappointed Dolly, whose calendar showed July 26 marked with “watch Paris Olympics” responded, “Oh … I can’t change these plans.”

Next up, John heard some thrilling news via phone. “A residency at the Colosseum? The Roman Colosseum?” he said.

“Yeah. It’s next summer,” the caller said. The singer shot it down. “Uh … can’t do it,” John replied.

Finally, it was Ariana’s turn. She received a pitch by phone for a new series. And she was looking glam in a red-hot dress. “Me? On a dating show for royals? Queen Ariana. I love it,” she said.

“It’s next summer,” the caller stated. Ariana remarked, “Oh. I have plans.” Then we see a night-time silhouette of the Eiffel Tower, illuminated by fireworks, and the logo, “Paris 2024.”

I love that Ariana has turned her heartbreak into a career upswing.

