Scheana Shay Discusses ‘Not Healthy’ Weight Loss Following Scandoval

Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules recently opened up about how the Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss affair impacted her body.

As most know, the cast of Pump Rules and the entire Bravoverse was flipped upside down when the news broke that Tom, aka worm with a mustache, and Rachel had been sleeping together for nearly seven months. It was a complete shock to the world, but mainly to Rachel’s best friend and Tom’s “life partner” of almost 10 years, Ariana Madix.

After, the stars of VPR rallied around Ariana to show their support. Amid that, the cameras began rolling to capture the fallout of the drama among the group. The feuds were so intense that it scored the crew of SURvers two Emmy nominations and the most-watched episode on Cable in June 2023.

Despite the high levels of entertainment we viewers received, the affair took a toll on some of the cast members — specifically the series’ OG, Scheana.

Scheana opens up about her body

On a recent episode of her podcast, Scheananigans, the reality star got candid about her current weight.

“Ever since I had [my now 2-year-old daughter Summer], I tried not to weigh myself all the time because I didn’t want to get fixated on the number,” she started. “And then the last two months of my life have just been insane.”

“There’s been a lot going on that has affected my appetite and working out habits recently.”

The mother of one said she recently weighed herself after some time and was shocked by what she saw.

“I stepped on it, and I was like, ‘It is time to up the food and up the weights. I don’t think that is a healthy weight for me. It shows what stress and anxiety [do] for your body.”

She also spoke about the new Ozempic wave sweeping the Bravoverse.

“I wouldn’t do it. It is not for me,” Scheana said. “I have other friends who — I don’t want to name names — who have made some jokes about it like, ‘Well, after my next baby, I will just get on Ozempic.’ And I am like, ‘I don’t think that is what it’s there for?’”

