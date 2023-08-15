The Funniest Vanderpump Rules Moments That We’ll Never Forget

Before Vanderpump Rules became a cesspool of drama, thanks to Scandoval, the series was actually pretty light-hearted and provided a lot of laughs. Like most of the show’s viewers at the time, the cast were young 20 to 30-something-year-olds just trying to chase a dream while hustling at their side job. The OG cast of Stassi Schroder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz were best friends who naturally had genuine chemistry that often radiated on screen.

Jax Taylor’s Dramatic Drowning

The Florida model is a huge pain in the butt, but sometimes, Jax delivers comedy gold. While the gang was out at Big Bear, Jax, who fancied himself an Olympic swimmer, very much felt that he could take on a short swim to the long buoy halfway out in the lake. While swimming, the washed-up model, pun intended, realized he wasn’t quite fit enough and started asking the lifeguard for help.

As Jax bobbed up and down, he commented, “I saw my life flash before my eyes.” Naturally, Bravo producers didn’t waste any time doing the star dirty, and they shared a montage of all the people he had wronged over the years. Jax then told the unfazed lifeguard, “You can come help me if you want to.” After producers convinced the guard that Jax was indeed drowning, he was hauled back to shore, where he gasped for breath. The moment still lives rent-free in viewers’ minds.

The Toms in Drag

During Season 5, the ladies of Vanderpump Rules were able to witness their men dressed in drag, which somehow wasn’t a turn-off. Tom Sandoval took it the most seriously as he explained in his confessional that after realizing the dark wig “was a 50-year-old stepmom, but the blonde is giving a more sassy, sexy, youthful look.”

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz was already three sheets to the wind, as it was his New Orleans bachelor party, and in his blonde wig he looked a bit sheepish. Flash forward to the end of the evening, when Sandy came back and kicked down the door of a New Orleans hotel, calling for Schwartz, who was smiling on the toilet, mid-poop, looking like a battered wife.

Stassi Resembles Steve Jobs

Who could ever forget the Summer House crossover episode when Kyle Cooke told Stassi that she looked like Steve Jobs in her white turtleneck swimsuit? Kyle, who very much thought himself a ladies man told Stassi he was a “big fan” of the Apple founder. After forgetting his hot tub partner’s name multiple times, the blonde called him out, though Kyle tried to pretend it was a trick he used to hit on girls.

Kyle started to realize he may have stepped in it, noting, “So we got off on the wrong foot.” Stassi had already checked out after he insulted her fashion sense, though Kyle still tried to save his hot tub fling. However, Stassi made sure to put him in his place, and said, “The only way it could be worse is if you’re a serial killer.”

Pumptini

Sorry, but James Kennedy shouting “Pumptini” at Jax is my go-to meme for just about everything. During Season 5, James was at the height of his drinking, fighting with just about everyone, and Jax was no exception.

After calling himself a rockstar, Jax didn’t hold back, as he yelled, “Anyone can push play on a laptop, you idiot!” The father of one became more and more enraged, while James looked at the bar, yelling, “They need to make an order Jax. We need to get more cosmopolitans.” Then, with an upbeat tempo, the DJ solidified his catchphrase, yelling, “Pumptini!”

The entire fight started over rumors that James had hooked up with a girl named GG while dating Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss. However, the English native revealed in a confessional, “I’m driving around in an Ashton Marton; why would I downgrade to a Honda Civic.” The entire conversation was memorable, and it will forever go down as some one of the funniest Vanderpump Rules moments.

