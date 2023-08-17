Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Fessler Spends $65,000 on New Smile

She’s ready for her close up! Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie Jennifer Fessler is getting some work done to enjoy her sophomore season. She’s already admitted to jumping on the Ozempic train to attain an ideal physique, so now it’s time for a little touch up on her smile.

Jennifer wanted to get camera ready for Season 14 of the hit reality TV show. And she turned to an elite celebrity dentist to achieve her new smile.

It was “time for a refresh”

Dr. Larry Rosenthal and Master Ceramist Dong Youn Cha of Apa Aesthetic did Jennifer’s dental work, according to an exclusive report from Page Six Style.

Jennifer had previously turned to Dr. Rosenthal for work done in 2007. This time around, the RHONJ star decided to replace 10 upper veneers. She called it, “time for a refresh.”

Dr. Rosenthal suggested adding veneers to the bottom jaw in order to “rebuild” the structure and give Jennifer a more youthful appearance.

“When you want to restore youth, you rebuild support to the lower third of the face,” Dr. Rosenthal explained.

“This is why we added two more teeth — for better lip support. We wanted to widen her smile and build the teeth out, so that her lip would roll up, rather than down,” he said, regarding the additional work done to Jennifer’s lower jaw.

In doing structural work “from within,” Jennifer can present a natural visage. Injectables such as Juvederm do not yield the same results, Dr. Rosenthal explained.

“The goal was to enhance her overall face – not just the smile, not just the teeth,” he concluded. “She looks younger; she feels better and she has better support of the lower third of her face.”

Jennifer’s dental work included gum tissue laser recontouring. The price tag for a fresh face and smile came to $65,000.

