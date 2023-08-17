Vanderpump Rules Relationships Ranked From Least to Most Toxic

As one of the most dramatic shows on Bravo, Vanderpump Rules also has some of the most toxic couples. Many of the duos have lied and cheated on their long-term partners, with fans not looking to many of them for #relationshipgoals. With that said, there are a few who are less guilty than the worst offenders. Now we are ranking the Vanderpump Rules relationships from least to most toxic—let’s see who made the cut!

Scheana and Mike Shay

(Photo by: Christopher Polk/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Scheana Shay was the first Vanderpump Rules star who decided to settle down and find herself a husband in Mike Shay. Sadly, their union wasn’t as “Good as Gold,” as the couple’s relationship started to tarnish shortly after the “I dos.” Scheana was clearly the star of the union, with Shay often just following behind his charismatic wife. Nothing stood out as extremely toxic, and some were surprised when they announced their divorce.

It turns out Shay had a substance addiction that Scheana just couldn’t get behind. In a weird turn of events, Scheana shared she couldn’t be married to someone who was sober and insisted Shay just needed to find the right balance between boring and a life of sobriety. Now Scheana has found a new love of her life in Brock Davies.

James and Rachel

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

James Kennedy will never be known as the most caring boyfriend in the world, which showed when he dated Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss. The former model often looked like a deer in the headlights who mindlessly backed James’ drunk antics. The DJ often called Rachel “dumb” and “stupid,” which naturally upset her. Fans never saw Rachel really try to defend herself as she often took the verbal abuse like water off a duck’s back.

The two became inseparable, which probably isolated both of them and stopped them from making other friends. It didn’t help that James also admitted to cheating on Rachel with Lala Kent early during their relationship. James and Rachel’s relationship was tumultuous, and it didn’t help that Rachel’s parents didn’t approve of the match. It was clear that their love story was not going to have a happy ending.

Stassi and Jax

(Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The villain bartender of WeHo, Jax Taylor, was never a great boyfriend to anyone. However, he was extremely terrible to Stassi Schroeder as throughout their whole relationship, he cheated and used her. Stassi was often left feeling as if she was going crazy, and her feelings were unjustified. Jax not only snaked his way into her heart but also got a girl pregnant while in Las Vegas, which he conveniently forgot to tell the blonde.

After Stassi finally gathered her wits and dumped the excess weight, Jax chose to sleep with one of her best friends, Kristen Doute. Even though Stassi was not the easiest person to date, Jax was a serial adulterer who felt entitled to his diabolical actions.

Ariana and Tom

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the failed relationship of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. As fans watched during Season 10, Tom revealed that he had been cheating on his partner of almost ten years. Not only did he sleep with her close friend, but Tom also gaslit Ariana, trying to blame her for their failed love.

Ariana always stood up for Tom, maybe ignoring multiple red flags. It was definitely one of the worst Vanderpump Rules relationships. Now that they are broken up, fans hope both can learn from all the toxicity.

Kristen and James

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

It was clear from the beginning of this relationship that James Kennedy and Kristen Doute had a dating life of convenience. Kristen was fresh off her relationship with Tom Sandoval, and James wanted a way onto the series. These two really just wanted screen time, and it seemed like their plan worked for a while. Even though the English native seemed to care for Kristen at the start, his tune changed when he began to drink, as he often acted verbally abusive.

As the beginning of the end started to air on episodes, one fight became extremely toxic when Kristen ended up slapping James because he wouldn’t move out of her personal bubble. James became so irate he even spit on her door. It was good they ended it before it really for out of hand.

