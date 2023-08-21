Dorit Kemsley Joins New Reality Series With PK

The Umanskys are not the only Real Housewives of Beverly Hills power family to branch out into their own reality TV show centered around real estate. Much as Mauricio Umansky has built his own real estate practice in The Agency, PK Kemsley is a long-time powerhouse in the business.

PK’s business peaked between 1995 to 2009, when he created a $2 billion property empire. He lost his business due to the credit crunch, and moved stateside to dabble in other professions.

But now, the British born entrepreneur is ready to get back into the game. And what better way to to that, than to star in a reality TV show.

For PK, “the time is right”

PK will be joined by his wife, Dorit Kemsley, in Selling Super Houses. The show takes place in London, the couple’s second home, and will premiere on August 29.

Eight real estate agents will compete for a job at the commercial and residential agency, Robert Irving Burns. PK is the director at the firm, while his business partner, Antony Antoniou also contributed to the show. Dorit functions as a stylist for the group, while Paul trains the contestant.

Speaking of his decision to return to real estate, PK said, “After 12 years out of real estate, I feel the time is right for my return to an industry and city I love. When the credit crunch hit, I lost the business it had taken 15 years to build. I had no choice but to file bankruptcy and start again. The USA love a comeback story and afforded me that opportunity. Now it’s time for me to share my knowledge and help the next group of young aspiring entrepreneurs right here in the UK.”

“I’m delighted to be teaming up with South Shore and Channel 4 as I embark on my new journey creating, moulding, supporting and advising some of the UK’s brightest new brokers. It’s going to be an emotional, fun, hectic ride,” he added.

Meanwhile, Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to premiere in November 2023.

