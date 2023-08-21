Tom Schwartz Says New Hair Is ‘Midlife Crisis’

Vanderpump Rules fans were shocked when Tom Schwartz debuted his new platinum blond locks. After all, Schwartz seems to be rather set in his ways. Whether that be his former marriage to Katie Maloney or his longtime friendship with scandal demon Tom Sandoval. No one expected a new look from Schwartz.

Although, he was definitely suffering from all the pressure from Scandoval. During the reunion, he was taking Xanax on camera. He decided to try his luck on the reality show Stars on Mars. Spoiler alert: He didn’t make it far and was sent crashing back to Earth. But while on Mars, he spoke openly about how Sandoval’s deceit affected him.

Is it time for Schwartz’s midlife crisis?

We all know that some Pump Rules fans thought that Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Leviss was a midlife crisis. And nothing screamed midlife crisis more than Sandoval going on tour with his cover band. I would love to see Schwartz play cowbell or the tambourine for Sandoval’s band, though.

Schwartz spoke to TMZ about his new hair color. When asked about his hair, Schwartz said that was due to his “midlife crisis.”

The photographer stated, “I kind of like it.” That brought a huge grin to Schwartz’s face.

“I kind of like it, too. Thank you!” he said. When asked if he was going to keep the blond look going, he replied, “Blond ambition tour. Got to finish the summer strong.” I wonder what Madonna would think of being name-dropped by Schwartz.

Lisa Vanderpump, who happened to be there, also put in her two cents. “I’m going to put you out of your misery and shave your head,” she stated. “I’m going to shave it off,” she quipped.

I guess Lisa isn’t a fan!

